The Secret Behind Supermodel Voluminous Hair? This Oribe Dry Texturizing Spray

I blame my unrealistic hair expectations on shampoo commercials. If only it was that easy to achieve luscious locks! In a dream world, my hair would always be super shiny with cascading waves. The more volume, the better! Why can’t our hair blow like Beyoncé? (Note to self: invest in a wind machine.)

It wasn’t until my hairstylist introduced me to the Oribe Dry Texturizing Spray that I finally achieved the supermodel look I’ve been searching for. As soon as I spray this lightweight mist into my roots, my flat strands magically transform into a voluminous mane. I feel like a cover girl ready for my close-up! This cult-favorite hair spray is beloved by stylists and celebs — Meghan Markle and J.Lo are both reportedly big fans of this product.

Another bonus? This invisible volume spray also works as dry shampoo. If you want some extra bounce in your hair, shop this grooming game-changer now!

Give your locks a little boost with the Oribe Dry Texturizing Spray. Don’t let the steep price deter you — this hairspray is worth every penny. Formulated with polymers to absorb oil at the roots and aloe vera to hydrate hair, this product adds sultry texture and lift for bombshell volume straight out of a magazine. This lightweight spray is also color and keratin treatment-safe. Say hello to smooth and silky hair!

Fun fact: According to Oribe, this popular product is sold every 60 seconds around the world!

I can’t even go on a trip without taking my travel-size texturing spray with me. This invisible hairspray works like a charm! Once my hair is styled and ready to go, I just apply this Oribe spray into the roots under my top layer of hair and then zhuzh it all up — the result is a sexy, slightly undone look right off the runway. Plus, this spray smells incredible.

With over 162 five-star reviews on Dermstore alone, this Dry Texturizing Spray is a certified crowd-pleaser! “Texture and scent cannot be beat,” one reviewer reported. “This is one of those splurge-worthy products. Lifts and removes oil.” Another shopper shared, “Builds body and style while keeping hair soft and bouncy. Also helps absorb excess oil at the roots. Plus it smells divine!” And one more customer claimed, “This product works very well and smells amazing. I have very thin fragile hair, and this helps it look very full.”

