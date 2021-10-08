The $23 Hairspray That Keeps Jennifer Aniston’s Locks Soft and Touchable

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Using hairspray can honestly feel…kind of gross! It’s often sticky and feels like glue. It can look like it too, leaving our hair completely rock hard — with each strand sticking together. Try running a comb through that and you’ll probably break its teeth. It often smells terrible too, leaving us holding our noses or running out of the room right after we spray it.

And yet, there are some occasions when we really need it. If it’s super humid out or the wind is blowing ruthlessly, or if we have a formal, photographed event coming up, we need our locks to stay in place. We don’t want them to look stiff as a board, but we can’t have them flying every which direction either. That’s why, next time, we’re grabbing this Oribe hairspray!

Get the Oribe Superfine Hairspray starting at just $23 at Nordstrom with free shipping! Also available at Amazon!

But why this hairspray specifically? Because it’s one of the few good enough to grace Jennifer Aniston’s hair. That’s some of the most famous hair on the planet! We love Aniston’s hair because it always looks naturally gorgeous — never inflexible or uncomfortable. Products like these are key to that look.

Vogue recently spoke to Chris McMillan, who is Aniston’s long-time stylist — and the genius behind The Rachel. “Jen hates hairspray but knows I have to use it,” he laughed, revealing that this Oribe spray is a go-to for her ‘do. Hot tip: He sprays it into his hands and rubs them together before applying!

This is a sheer hairspray with a medium hold that aims to deliver “flexible, brushable, shiny-soft control” to all hair types, including keratin-treated and color-treated. Its paraben-free ingredient list cares for the hair too, adding powerhouses like pro vitamin B5 and hydrolyzed wheat protein to condition and volumize the hair. Nettle leaf extract may also add shine while aloe extract may smooth and nourish. There are also mango and kiwi extracts there to offer antioxidant protection, along with flexibility and moisture. You can imagine why people are saying this spray smells so good!

Speaking of what people are saying, we peeked into the reviews to see what else Nordstrom shoppers had to say about this hairspray. They say using it makes them feel “like [they’re] in the salon” and that it’s the “nicest-feeling, nicest-smelling hairspray” they’ve ever used. They say it “doesn’t feel like you have product in your hair” and that it “brushes out like it was never there,” so you don’t have to deal with buildup. It “does not leave a sticky feeling” either, making it “perfect for fine hair.” Okay, placing this order ASAP!

