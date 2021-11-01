This ‘Real Housewives’ Glam Squad Member Relies on This Hairspray

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

The Real Housewives franchise has come a long way since the original Orange County edition premiered back in 2007. This iconic reality TV show has expanded its empire to include numerous spinoffs that are international sensations — so naturally, the ladies who are featured have stepped up their glam game accordingly!

Some of our favorite moments from the show occur during the confessionals — every cast member has a variety of looks each season where they showcase their style in full effect. And luckily, we have the inside scoop on how some of their glam squads prep them to appear camera-ready and absolutely gorgeous!

One thing any viewer will notice throughout the confessionals is the variety of hairstyles. But there’s actually a consistent factor here: The glam squad finishes off many of the ‘dos with hairspray, and in some cases, it’s this Unite Hair Texturiza Spray. Hairstylist Laura Rugetti, who has worked with Shannon Beador, Teddi Mellencamp and Denise Richards, spoke to Us earlier this year and spilled all of the details on how she upgrades Housewives‘ hair — and singled out this hairspray as a must-have.

This spray acts as a volumizer to make locks look fuller, and as a finishing spray with a medium hold to keep the styles in place. It’s designed to leave hair looking flawless all day long, and while it’s great for all hair types, we think anyone who has flatter hair would seriously benefit from this spray!

This spray may also give your hair added texture that you can build up until you get the right feel. Just shake up the can and spray it on the areas of your hair that you want to cover — and voila! Shoppers have nothing but rave reviews regarding this spray, with one even calling it “absolute gold.” They love that this spray doesn’t weigh down the hair or feel greasy like similar products on the market. If this product is Housewives-approved, we know that it’s going to be the cream of the crop. Now all that’s left to do is figure out our Real Housewives tagline!

