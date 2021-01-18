9 Beauty Products Jennifer Aniston Adores — From $3 to $495

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We all have different beauty icons, but there are definitely a few celebrities who seem to make their way onto almost everyone’s list. Perhaps the top inspiration is none other than the spectacular Jennifer Aniston. When it comes to natural beauty and flawless aging (or lack thereof), we know we always find ourselves looking to the actress for recommendations!

Aniston has spilled many secrets over time, from skincare faves to makeup must-haves. That’s why we wanted to give you one master list to reference for all of your beauty wants and needs. We’re covering nine products the beloved star has said she loves to use, ranging from ultra-affordable Amazon finds to luxurious, spa-worthy devices!

Vital Proteins Original Collagen Peptides

Aniston is such a fan of collagen in her skincare routine that she is now the Chief Creative Officer of Vital Proteins. She says she uses this supplement every single day: “My go-to collagen routine is adding Vital Proteins Collagen Peptides in my morning cup of coffee or smoothie — so easy to use.” On top of the collagen, it also includes other skincare favorites like vitamin C and hyaluronic acid!

Get the Vital Proteins Collagen Peptides (originally $27) for just $19 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at date of publication, January 18, 2021, but are subject to change.

ZIIP Nano Current Device

“I have never seen such a result from a little machine like that,” Aniston told Vogue when speaking about this handheld, gold-rimmed device. It’s definitely on the pricier side, but considering it’s captured Aniston’s attention, it may seriously be worth the investment!

Get the ZIIP Nano Current Device for $495 at Violet Grey!

Neutrogena Original Formula Facial Bar

Looking for something more budget-friendly? How about $3? When Forbes asked Aniston about her daily beauty routine, she responded, “It’s actually quite simple, the routine—and it’s been pretty much the same routine for a long time, since I’m a creature of habit. I wash my face with my Neutrogena Cleansing Bar, and then I usually use a toner, whatever toner of the month I’m using.”

Get the Neutrogena Original Formula Facial Bar for just $3 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at date of publication, January 18, 2021, but are subject to change.

Charlotte Tilbury Penelope Pink Lipstick

Aniston shared with Marie Claire that she loves a “pinky nude lip” for her everyday glam. “If I could only have five makeup products in my bag, they would be mascara, lip balm, a good lipstick. I like Charlotte Tilbury’s Lipstick in Penelope Pink, Clé de Peau Beauté concealer and a rollerball of one of my fragrances,” she added. Grab your own!

Get the Charlotte Tilbury K.I.S.S.I.N.G Lipstick in Penelope Pink for just $34 at Sephora!

Clé de Peau Beauté Concealer

As noted in the quote above, Aniston also loves Clé de Peau Beauté concealer. This concealing stick is easy to use, has a beautiful, smooth finish and even has SPF 25. Nordstrom reviewers say it makes their skin “look and feel perfect”!

Get the Clé de Peau Beauté Concealer Broad Spectrum SPF 25 for $73 at Nordstrom!

Aveeno Positively Radiant Daily Facial Moisturizer

In the same Forbes interview above, Aniston also noted that she uses this moisturizer daily. “I use my Aveeno Daily Radiance Moisturizer, which has SPF 15—I usually mix into that the Aveeno sunscreen 30.” The long-time spokeswoman for the brand is loyal, for sure!

Get the Aveeno Positively Radiant Daily Facial Moisturizer (originally $22) for just $13 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at date of publication, January 18, 2021, but are subject to change.

Mario Badescu Drying Lotion

When a pimple pops up (yes, even Aniston gets acne), what does The Morning Show actress do? “First I roll my eyes and get annoyed, and usually I will put some sort of a drying lotion on,” she told Elle. “I don’t pick it, although I used to. Mario Badescu has a great drying lotion that I used for years and years.”

Get the Mario Badescu Drying Lotion (originally $17) for just $9 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at date of publication, January 18, 2021, but are subject to change.

111SKIN Anti Blemish Bio Cellulose Facial Mask

Aniston posted an adorable photo wearing this sheet mask while prepping for the 2020 Emmys, perfecting the look with lightweight pajamas and a glass of champagne!

Get the 111SKIN Anti Blemish Bio Cellulose Facial Mask (5 count) for $135 at Dermstore!

Jillian Dempsey Gold Sculpting Bar

A huge favorite of many top stars, it’s no surprise that Aniston is a fan of this golden facial sculptor created by her close friend Jillian Dempsey. She told Vogue that she prefers to avoid aggressive treatments after a laser treatment gone bad, and that she prefers simpler, easy-to-use devices like this one!

Get the Jillian Dempsey Gold Sculpting Bar for $195 at Violet Grey!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!