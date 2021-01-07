Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Collagen is a must in any serious beauty routine. If you’re hoping for supple, ageless skin, strong, shiny hair and long nails, you’ll love a little collagen in your daily life. It has so many other potential health benefits too! It’s no wonder an icon like Jennifer Aniston relies on it so heavily!

We’ve been fans of Vital Proteins for a while, as the brand is a favorite of many top celebs like Kourtney Kardashian, but our enthusiasm for VP only grew when Aniston signed on as the new Chief Creative Officer just a few months back.

“I have had a passion for health and wellness for years,” the Morning Show actress said. “I know that this topic can be overwhelming so through this campaign, I want to show simple ways to incorporate collagen into your daily life. For me, it’s adding it to my morning coffee and replenishing after a workout, but there is truly an option for everyone.”

She doesn’t stop there either. Want to shop the exact products Aniston uses on the daily? We’ve rounded three up for you, all available on Amazon — on sale!

Original Collagen Peptides

Here’s what Aniston had to say about this fan-favorite supplement: “My go-to collagen routine is adding Vital Proteins Collagen Peptides in my morning cup of coffee or smoothie — so easy to use.” This unflavored powder also contains other skin saviors like vitamin C and hyaluronic acid!

Get the Vital Proteins Collagen Peptides (originally $27) for just $19 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at date of publication, January 7, 2021, but are subject to change.

Collagen Creamer

Aniston loves the vanilla flavor of this coconut milk creamer. “Mornings should be easy,” she said. “That’s why I love adding Vital Proteins Collagen Creamer in Vanilla to my coffee. It’s a dairy- and gluten-free alternative to mainstream coffee creamers.” It’s even infused with energy-boosting MCTs — and no artificial sweeteners!

Get the Vital Proteins Collagen Creamer in Vanilla (originally $35) for just $33 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at date of publication, January 7, 2021, but are subject to change.

Sleep Collagen Shot

A healthy sleep schedule is a must for looking and feeling your best, and this little sleep shot includes melatonin, magnesium and GABA in addition to collagen to help you snooze peacefully. As Aniston says, “I take the Sleep Collagen Shot before bed for a more restful night’s sleep.”

Get the Sleep Collagen Shot in Blueberry & Lavender (originally $5) for just $4 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at date of publication, January 7, 2021, but are subject to change.

