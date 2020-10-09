Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We know — we’ve been talking a lot about protective face masks this year. They’re so important, but when you’re back at home, you don’t want to think about them. You deserve a nice break, and so does your skin. That means it’s time to finally concentrate on wearing a different kind of mask: a good old sheet mask!

Stocking up on high-quality sheet masks is super important right now. The weather is cooling off, which means dry skin is coming (if it’s not already here), and there’s also the persistent issue of “maskne,” a.k.a acne that forms as a result of wearing protective cloth masks in public. That’s on top of all of the skin issues we’re already dealing with. We’re going for the best of the best this year, and that means shopping this sheet mask, as loved by Jennifer Aniston!

Get the 111SKIN Anti Blemish Bio Cellulose Facial Mask (originally $32) for just $24 with code FRIENDS for a limited time!

What a fitting promo code, right? We were so excited to find the Friends star’s Emmys night mask not only in stock, but on sale at SkinStore as part of the site’s Friends & Family Sale. Aniston recently posted a photo to Instagram wearing this mask, along with light cotton PJs with a glass of champagne in hand. “Emmys prep… in my other mask ,” she captioned the photo, and we immediately got to researching!

This mask may be a splurge compared to some other sheet masks, but this is a huge and rare opportunity to grab it on sale, and now that we know it has the stamp of approval from one of the most famous actresses ever, we know it’s more than worth it. If you have a special occasion coming it, it’s especially a must!

This anti-blemish mask was “developed to treat angry and inflamed skin.” What makes it so special though? It’s a two-part system, designed to target “zone-specific impurity triggers.” The acne on different parts of our face is caused by different things, and each blemish needs the right kind of treatment to heal quickly. That’s why the top half of the mask is made to treat breakouts related to diet, hair products and sweat to minimize sebum and shine, while the bottom half works to calm inflammation and irritation from hormonal acne!

Both parts of this mask are “formulated to regulate the skin’s microbiome to assist with cellular recovery.” That means you may end up with happier, smoother, more radiant and more hydrated skin faster than you ever thought possible. So how do you use it? After cleansing and toning, simply remove the protective film and apply each part to your face, leaving it on for around 20 minutes. Then remove and dispose, patting your skin with clean hands to help the rest of the moisture absorb. Remember, you can always use one half and save the other for a time you really need it. Maybe your Emmys-status moment is right around the corner!

