Were the Emmy Awards a little different this year? Sure. At this point, it was to be expected. Does that mean we were short on fashion inspiration though? Not at all. In fact, it was overflowing to the point where we were even inspired by some Emmys-prep Instagram posts too!

We all know that Jennifer Aniston, who was nominated for her work on The Morning Show, stunned in Dior during the annual TV event, but we want to turn back the clocks a little bit, because it was her pre-Emmys look that had Us captivated!

Get the LONTG Lightweight Cotton Kimono Sleepwear for just $26 at Amazon with free shipping! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 22, 2020, but are subject to change.

On Instagram, Aniston posted a photo posing barefoot in her pajamas, wearing a 111SKIN mask on her face with a champagne flute in hand. “Emmys prep… in my other mask,” she wrote in her caption. We were most interested, however, in the light and airy pajamas and robe she was wearing. The only issue? Her Pour Les Femmes sleepwear costs nearly $700 if you want the whole set.

For Us, it was no problem. Why? Because we’re Amazon StyleSnap experts. To use StyleSnap, you simply upload a photo of someone’s outfit, and within 10 seconds, the service will present you with a whole list of shoppable items that are either super similar or even exactly the same. It’s seriously one of the best ways to find affordable look-alikes to expensive celebrity outfits. This PJ set we found is under $30!

Just like Aniston’s lightweight Japanese cotton PJs, the Amazon version is also made of 100% cotton and has an airy feel. These kimono-inspired pajamas are super easy to wear and have a skin-grazing fit. It’s like they’re barely there, making them a great choice for hot sleepers. Plus, the top has a surplice neckline for a wrap look, and the bottoms have an elasticized waistband for comfort.

Want to go full Aniston and grab a matching robe? That’s no problem at all, because there’s one available right on the same Amazon page in the same Grey Waves print. There are some other colors and patterns here too if you want to switch it up or grab a second pair for when the first is in the laundry!

