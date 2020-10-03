Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Want to look like you’ve spent an hour or more getting ready every day…but keep the actual time under five minutes, max? We’re not sure anyone would turn that down. Doing our makeup and hair can be fun and relaxing, but when it comes to actually putting clothes on, the less time it takes, the better.

If getting dressed takes a long time, it means you’re either stuck in a cycle of trying something on, hating it, trying something else, repeat — or you’re dealing with a piece that has hard-to-reach buttons or a confusing slip layer, or maybe something you know fits but refuses to make its way up your leg. Regardless, the point is that if it’s a drawn-out process, it’s never for a good or fun reason. That’s why we like simple pieces that can elevate our look without any extra effort!

Get the Chvity Long-Sleeve Twist Front Midi Dress starting at just $9 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 21, 2020, but are subject to change.

This dress is exactly the kind of piece we’re talking about. At its core, it’s a long-sleeve T-shirt dress. A solid color, a relaxed but flattering fit, no hidden zippers or similar surprises. Easy. So what about it actually makes it stand out? It’s all about the hem.

The hem of this dress hits right around the knee, but you’ll quickly notice that there’s actually a twist knot in front, creating a little high-low effect and suddenly upgrading this dress from simple to stunning. Sure, you can knot any dress — but first of all, it takes time to get right, and second of all, that knot might fall out. This one is a permanent fixture of this dress, so you’ll never have to worry about it coming undone!

We’re not only about the visuals though. This dress also passes the material test. Its cotton blend is breathable, lightweight and skin-friendly — and it even comes in six colors that are absolutely glorious for fall, like a wine red, a navy and a brown, to name just a few. We love that the long sleeves can easily be pushed up the arms too should someone be blasting the heat a little too high, or if we’re layering some bangle bracelets!

Even with an accent as small as a twist, the versatility of this dress is immediately expanded. You can still wear it casually with just about anything, but you can also dress it up with heels or pointed flats and maybe a faux-fur coat or duster. Fabulous either way!

