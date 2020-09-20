This Long-Sleeve Wrap Dress Is Made for Festive Fall Nights

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Fashion rules are meant to be broken! Wearing white after Labor Day is more than acceptable in our books, and there’s also no reason to give up mini dresses once the summer is over. Seriously! There are various ways to wear shorter frocks in the fall and feel completely suited for the season. You just have to find a dress that’s made from the right materials and has design touches geared towards a chillier night on the town.

That’s easier said than done, so we’re doing the heavy lifting for you. Simply put, this dress from Mansy nails fall fashion. Shoppers are living for the sleek style, and they can’t stop gushing about how flattering it is!

Get the Mansy Women’s Sexy Cocktail Batwing Long Sleeve Backless Knit Sweater Mini Dress for prices starting at $21, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 10, 2020, but are subject to change.

Let’s get into the fabric first, shall we? This dress is made from a thicker knit, and it actually has all of the elements of a sweater dress! It’s said to be super soft and plush, and the stretchy knit helps it fit your figure to perfection. The dress is tight at the bottom and flares out at the shoulders to create a wrap-style silhouette. The sleeves may be long, but they have a flowy batwing cut that narrows at the wrists. So sophisticated!

You can rock the neckline normally, or let it hang for an off-the-shoulder moment. There’s a strap that runs across the back which keeps the sleeves in place, so the choice is yours. To finish off the look, there’s a tie you can use to conveniently enhance your waist, which is always a welcome addition.

According to shoppers, this dress isn’t your average garment — it’s as comfortable as an oversized hoodie, but still looks beyond elegant. You can wear it with tights depending on how cold it is outside, and throw some cute booties on below for a cozy dinner date. Add a statement necklace and a cocktail ring, and you’re ready to go!

