This Is the Ideal Oversized Sweater to Pair With Your Favorite Leggings

This fall, comfort is going to be our ultimate priority. That means relaxing outfits we can wear while running errands and lounging. The foundation of these looks? Leggings, of course — and on top, you’ll want a sweater that’s long enough to keep you covered up and confident. It can be tricky to tell if a sweater will do that for your body type without trying it on, but we may have found the answer for all of Us!

We adore this split-hem sweater from MEROKEETY for many reasons, but its length is at the top of the list! Shoppers are already praising the fit, claiming it’s the perfect fall purchase.

Get the MEROKEETY Women’s Casual Crew Neck Side Split Pullover Sweater for prices starting at $20, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 9, 2020, but are subject to change.



This oversized pullover has slits on each side that create a desirable high-low effect. The back of the sweater is longer, while the front is a couple of inches shorter — and the aforementioned slits go up to the middle of the hip area. This is a loose-fitting garment with a slightly boxy feel, but it’s still seriously fashion-forward.

Another detail that we love about this sweater? The seams! They are sewn inside-out to broadcast a frayed, unfinished vibe. It’s a little bit rugged and so fitting for the fall season! Plus, the bottom hem, cuffs and sleeves are ribbed, providing an interesting texture.

MEROKEETY Women’s Casual Crew Neck Side Split Pullover Sweater (Khaki)

This sweater has the ideal length that one shopper claims “covers everything you want covered when wearing leggings.” Sounds amazing to Us! Of course, you can also wear this sweater with jeans, skinny pants or layer it over a cute bodycon dress! Reviewers say the knit is super soft, the look is adorable and that that they fell in love with it the second their package arrived. Although there are many options on the market, it sounds like this sweater is a serious contender for autumn’s must-have item!

