From vacation-approved flip-flops to nostalgic flats, many of Us plan to put our feet on full display in open-toe shoes this spring and summer. That means, it’s time to ensure our toes are perfect with our favorite spring hues and our heels are butter-soft. For some of Us, all it takes is forgetting to moisturize your feet on day to result in dry, cracked heels. There are even some instances when people are born with naturally dry skin and feet.

If you’re ready to get your feet prepped for open-toe shoe season, we’ve got you covered. You can snag so many helpful options, depending on your preference. From exfoliating socks that buff away dead skin to foot peeling spray that makes skin fall off in seconds, you can’t go wrong with one of these efficient options. Most recently, we stumbled across a foot cream with over 90,000 Amazon reviews, proving how well it works.

O’Keeffe’s Healthy Feet Cream is flying off the shelves. Over 10,000 shoppers purchased the $9 moisturizer in the past month alone, proving its popularity. This nourishing cream stimulates the skin’s natural repair process, balances pH, and promotes moisture retention, resulting in silky smooth feet.

Not only does this cream heel, relieve, and repair extremely dry, cracked feet, but it prevents moisture loss. The unscented and non-greasy cream is safe for sensitive and diabetic skin, so everyone in your household can use it. Best of all? O’Keefee’s offers a 100% refund of the purchased price if shoppers aren’t fully satisfied with their results in 30 days.

It should go without saying, but Amazon shoppers are so impressed with this cream that it has over 71,000 five-star ratings. One reviewer shared how the cream softened their skin amid their health battles. “Ok, hands down [the] best cream for dry heels/feet. Very little goes a long way and in minimal time your heels are soft and smooth,” they began. “That said, I use blood thinners so my arms and legs bruise easily and the skin scratches/snags easily so they get all scabby and bruised looking,” the shopper revealed. “Using this speeds up healing and helps [the] skin look healthy and soft.”

One first-time user encouraged other shoppers to “believe the hype.” The reviewer raved, “I am thoroughly impressed! I have extremely dry and cracked feet because I walk barefoot every chance I get or wear flip-flops.” They went on to add, “I used this product for the first time yesterday,” before noting that, “the improvement for just one nice is amazing.” The shopper added, “My feet feel noticeably softer and the dryness and cracks have significantly decreased. I can’t wait to see how my feet look by the end of the week.”

Make sure your feet are nice and hydrated as you step foot into the open-toe shoe season. This shopper-approved find has over 71,000 five-star reviews and was purchased more than 10,000 in one month. The results speak for itself.

