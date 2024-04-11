Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

When it comes to skincare, many of Us devote most of our efforts to ensuring our faces look flawless. Gunk-dissolving cleansers, gooey celeb-approved serums, and pricey devices that deliver jaw-dropping results are a few steps skincare enthusiasts make to keep their skin in tip-top shape. The quest for smooth, supple skin goes beyond the face. We need to dedicate just as much time and effort to keeping our skin all over our body hydrated, especially now that spring has inspired Us to pull out our favorite open-toe sandals.

Pedicures are relaxing in theory, but biweekly trips to the nail salon cost a pretty penny over time. Plus, some of Us spend the entire appointment squirming in our seats because they have ticklish feet. Luckily, we stumbled across a shopper-approved foot-peeling spray that peels dry, calloused skin away in seconds. Best of all? The at-home treatment only costs $10! That’s right! You can achieve smooth, open-toe shoe-prepped feet for less than your favorite lunch order.

Get the Earth Therapeutics Tea Tree Foot Peeling Spray for just $10 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 11, 2024, but are subject to change.

There’s no denying you’ll be inspired to add the Earth Therapeutics Tea Tree Foot Peeling Spray to your cart. The soothing spray is enriched with Australian tea tree oil’s deodorizing and healing properties to exfoliate dry skin on the bottom of your feet in seconds. The spray peels away rough, dry skin but it conditions and hydrates, leaving your feet soft and smooth, too. This multipurpose find is safe for dry skin commonly found on eras like the elbows and knees, too.

Amazon shoppers gave this exfoliating spray their stamp of approval. “I was so impressed with this product. It starts working straight away. I like to use it before I wear any sandals to make sure my skin is looking fresh,” one five-star reviewer shared. According to the shopper, it works just as well on their partner. “My boyfriend also loves this product because he feels like he’s getting a spa treatment,” the customer revealed.

Along with being easy to use, another shopper mentioned how effective the spray is. “If you don’t like pedicures or are very ticklish, try this. It thoroughly exfoliates dead skin and even minor calluses to make your feet ready for sandals.”

You don’t have to wait for biweekly nail appointments to get rid of dry skin on the bottom of your feet. This exfoliating foot-peeling spray dissolves rough skin in seconds for just $10!

