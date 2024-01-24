Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

This weather has our skin looking… not quite its best. We’ve lost our glow. Even a fake tan can only do so much when the skin underneath is dull, dry and cracking at the seams.

Whether you’re replacing a summer product or making space in your medicine cabinet for an extra boost of healing moisture, it’s time to throw your skin a bone. We need you to see this serum — and we need you to see it while it’s on sale!

Get the Cosrx Propolis Light Ampoule (originally $28) on sale for just $15 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 24, 2024, but are subject to change.

Related: Alison Brie Uses This Anti-Aging Eye Concealer in Her 'Everyday Skincare Routine' When we were younger, we only used concealer to cover up the occasional breakout. But as we’ve gotten older, now we need to use this beauty product on a regular basis! Concealer has become an essential step in our makeup routine, hiding dark circles and discoloration, reducing wrinkles and, yes, still covering up the occasional […]

You may have heard of Cosrx’s viral products like the Advanced Snail 96% Mucin Power Essence or the Low pH Good Morning Gel Cleanser, but we need to make sure this ampoule (supercharged serum) is on your radar.

For heightened radiance, reduced redness and replenished moisture, this K-beauty serum is an essential for your skincare shelf. It could increase your skin’s moisture level by 27 times in just one use!

The main key ingredient here is propolis extract, known for its versatile healing powers. This bee-made ingredient could smooth out wrinkles, treat acne and leave skin repaired and radiant. Its anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial effects are hard to beat!

This serum even throws in a little hyaluronic acid and panthenol for seriously hydrated, soothed skin that glows like gold!

“I have seen drastic improvements to my skin in just days,” one shopper wrote in a rave review about this ampoule. Another noted, “My only regret is only buying one when it was on sale,” revealing that it’s been a great help in moisturizing their “winter-dry face.”

Another big plus about this non-sticky serum is that it’s super clean. It’s dermatologist-tested, hypoallergenic, cruelty-free and totally free of parabens, sulfates and phthalates. Shoppers confirm that it’s sensitive skin-friendly!

To use this ampoule, always start by cleansing your face. After cleansing (and maybe toning), pat just a few drops all over your face with clean hands. Follow up with moisturizer!

Looking for something else? Shop more from Cosrx here and explore other serums here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us