For many, concealer is an absolute must-have when it comes to getting glam. It can cover up so many imperfections, help your skin glow, and help you feel as confident as possible while you’re strutting your stuff in your full face of makeup! Whether you want to cover blemishes, dark circles, or even the fact that you only slept three hours, concealer can do it all, so no wonder there are so many brands many of us refer to as our holy grails of the product line.

Tarte Shape Tape Full Coverage Concealer is one such brand that finds new fans just about every time it’s applied. This creamy, dreamy concealer goes on easily no matter where you place it, and it stays. No wrinkles, no fading, and no settling into fine lines to throw off your look. And while normally its somewhat expensive price tag means not everyone gets to try it out, Ulta is making that a thing of the past, at least for right now.

Get the Shape Tape Full Coverage Concealer for just $15 at Ulta! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 23, 2024, but are subject to change.

Right now, you can get the concealer for just $15, which is $17 off its normal price of $32 at Ulta for the rest of this week! Any shade, any version of this concealer, full-size, just $15! Yes, you read that correctly. Shop online and in-store and get one of the best concealers around for over half off!

You’ll get smoother skin with a blurring effect for fine lines and wrinkles as well as plenty of pigment to cover the dark circles around your eyes. It also gives a matte finish that still moisturizes skin, so you’re covered even if your face is dry.

With celebrity fans like Kyle Richards, you’d be hard-pressed not to give this excellent concealer a try. “This is my new favorite, favorite thing that I cannot live without,” she once said of the concealer during a video where she had been prepping for a Real Housewives lunch.

“This Tarte under-eye concealer. It’s a miracle. I’ve told all my friends and they’re like, ‘Where has this been all my life?’”

There’s really no excuse not to grab a tube of Shape Tape and add it to your makeup collection at this price. But make sure you do it quickly before everything sells out and you’re left, well, concealer-less!

Get the Shape Tape Full Coverage Concealer for just $15 at Ulta! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 23, 2024, but are subject to change.

