Dry skin has no boundaries. We tell it to go away, and instead, it spreads. So rude! Scaly legs, cracking elbows, ashy knees, calloused heels — so many of us deal with dry skin during the winter (or year round).

Whether you’re looking for a solution for yourself or a seriously amazing gift for someone else, we need to make sure you’re acquainted with the Moroccanoil Dry Body Oil. In fact, we want you to become best friends with it. It’s so ready to impress you the first chance it gets!

Get the Moroccanoil Dry Body Oil starting at just $29 at Amazon!



The first reason we love this body oil is that it’s a spray, making quick and even application easy. The second reason we love it is that it’s a dry oil, meaning it absorbs super fast. No more sticky, greasy residue on your skin!

Of course, as you can except from Moroccanoil, this body oil is made with nourishing, antioxidant-rich argan oil. It’s also infused with avocado oil and olive oil for softer, silkier results. And yes, you guessed it. Its spicy amber aromas and sweet floral notes smell like heaven!

It’s best to use this body oil just after a shower. Spray a thin layer directly onto skin and then use your hands (or maybe something like a body gua sha) to massage it into skin. Repeat as desired, especially over visibly/touchably dry areas.

Amazon shoppers say to “treat yourself” to this oil, noting that it “does wonders” for their skin. We say to grab one for yourself and another for someone else! It comes in two sizes, but we recommend going for the bigger pick if you can, as it’s a better value overall. Both are on Prime!

