21 Best Gifts for Beauty Buffs

For the Haircare Heroine: Tired of trekking to the salon for weekly blowouts? Get a professional-looking hairstyle from home with the cult-favorite Dyson Airwrap! Beloved by customers and celebs (Khloé Kardashian included this device in her holiday gift guide!), this multi-styler comes with multiple brushes and barrels that curl, shape and smooth strands. Powered without extreme heat, this beauty bestseller will keep your hair healthy and strong.

Pros:

Salon-quality hairstyles from home

Travel-friendly

Luxurious

Cons:

Expensive — but so worth it!

Available at: Amazon

For the Little Monsters: Lady Gaga may live for the applause, but we live for these lip oils from Lady Gaga’s beauty brand, Haus Labs! Infused with vegan collagen and prickly pear oil, this trio of lip oils will leave your pout shiny and smooth, not sticky. These nourishing glosses come in clear, sheer pink and sheer orange.

Pros:

Lady Gaga-approved

Hydrating

Shiny, not sticky

Cons:

Colors may not appeal to everyone

Available at: Haus Labs

For the Beach Babe: This Key Lime Essentials kit includes shampoo, conditioner, shower gel and lotion. “All four of these products are fabulous,” one shopper said. “The subtle key lime scent is so refreshing. The shampoo and conditioner leave my hair soft and full. The shower gel makes tons of lather and leaves my skin very soft and fragrant. The body lotion feels very luxurious and the scent is heavenly.”

Pros:

Leave hair and skin soft

Refreshing scent

Cons:

Too big for carry-ons

Available at: Key West Aloe

For the Makeup Minimalist: Don’t just survive, thrive with this Beloved Classics beauty set from Thrive Causemetics! This kit comes with mascara, eyeliner, lip tint and eye brightener. And you can choose your favorite shade to customize your collection!

Pros:

Customizable

Beauty basics

Cons:

No reviews

Available at: Thrive Causemetics

For the Cool Girl Who Wants a Cooling Massage: Stay cool with these cryotherapy globes and award-winning elixir from Beauty Pie! With the help of the lifting serum, the cryo globes will tighten and sculpt your skin to make you look snatched. Sign Us up!

Pros:

Gorgeous packaging

Cooling and relaxing

De-puffs

Cons:

Some say it’s tricky to use

Available at: Beauty Pie

For the Long Lash Lover: Take your eyelashes from drab to fab with the Lancôme Paris Lash Idôle Mascara! This bestselling mascara lifts and lengthens each lash for maximum volume. The curved wand acts like a fan for the ultimate eye-opening effect.

Pros:

Lengthens and lifts lashes

Doesn’t clump or flake

Cons:

A little pricey for mascara

Available at: Lancôme Paris

For the Person Who’s Always Complaining About Their Skin: Pimple problems? We’re here to help. There’s nothing worse than waking up to a breakout, blemish or blackhead. Zap those zits with the Hero Cosmetics Mighty Patch, an award-winning hydrocolloid patch that banishes blemishes overnight.

Pros:

Makes blemishes disappear

Virtually invisible

Cons:

Won’t zap all zits

Available at: Hero Cosmetics

For the Beauty Sleeper: Turn back the clock as you sleep with this cream from Eight Saints! Formulated with protein peptides, niacinamide and hyaluronic acid, this anti-aging moisturizer keeps your skin plump, smooth and hydrated. Protect your dry skin in the winter with this nourishing night cream!

Pros:

Leaves skin plump, sooth and hydrated

Shoppers call this cream the “perfect moisturizer”

Not heavy

Cons:

Mostly rave reviews!

Available at: Amazon

For the Classic Queen: Need a new signature scent that will never go out of style? You can’t go wrong with the classic Coco Mademoiselle perfume by Chanel. Wrapped in a limited-edition golden box for the holidays, this feminine fragrance is a gorgeous gift for any gal.

Pros:

Classic scent

Limited-edition

Cons:

Pricey — it is Chanel, after all

Available at: Chanel

For the Tropical Traveler: The no. 1 bestseller in skincare sets on Amazon, this Sol de Janeiro Jet Set is perfect for anyone who wants to set sail on a tropical getaway! Featuring the Brazilian 4 Play Body Wash, the award-winning Brazilian Bum Bum Cream and the popular Cheirosa 62 Perfume Mist, this trio will keep your skin feeling fresh and smelling irresistible. All three products are travel-friendly for your next vacay!

Pros:

Smells amazing

Travel-friendly

Affordable

Cons:

Some shoppers think the set is too small

Available at: Amazon

For the Dior Addict: J’adore Dior! And we really love this Dior Addict Beauty Ritual Set. This limited-edition gift set contains four iconic beauty products, plus a couture cosmetics case. Plump your pout with the Dior Addict Lip Glow balm and Dior Addict Lip Maximizer, smooth your skin with the anti-aging Capture Totale Le Sérum and elevate your scent with the Miss Dior perfume.

Pros:

Luxurious designer set

Good mix of cult-favorite products

Cons:

Samples are small

Available at: Sephora

For the Dewy Darling: Multiple customers call this Tatcha skincare set a “must-have”! Featuring the fan-favorite Dewy Skin Cream, the gentle Rich Wash and the smoothing Dewy Serum, this trio will moisturize your skin like magic. Time to give these beauty bestsellers a try!

Pros:

Ultra-moisturizing

Bestsellers

Cons:

Pricey

Available at: Sephora

For the Person on the Hunt for Holy Grail Hair: Dying to try popular hair products without buying the full-size bottles? Snag this Sephora Favorites Hair Styling Kit containing eight products products: amika Perk Up Talc-Free Dry Shampoo, Moroccanoil Dry Texture Spray, Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray Anti-Frizz Treatment (our favorite!), Olaplex No. 6 Bond Smoother Reparative Styling Cream, JVN Complete Hydrating Air Dry Hair Cream, Bumble and bumble Bb. Heat Shield Thermal Protection Mist, Ouai Detangling and Frizz Fighting Leave in Conditioner and Vegamour GRO Dry Shampoo for Thinning Hair. Give as a single set or spread out as stocking stuffers!

Pros:

Great way to sample popular hair products

Travel-friendly

Cons:

Some say there’s too much dry shampoo (we say you can never have enough!)

Available at: Sephora

For the Anti-Aging Activist: Peace, out puffiness! Farewell, fine lines! Bye-bye, blemishes! This Solawave 4-in-1 Radiant Renewal Wand is an anti-aging at-home skincare treatment that leaves your skin looking youthful. This non-invasive device uses light-enabled skincare, galvanic current, therapeutic warmth and facial massage to reduce wrinkles, dark circles and dark spots.

Pros:

Anti-aging treatment

Non-invasive

Cons:

Expensive

Available at: Amazon

For the Golden Girls: Tired of tired eyes in the morning? These Grace & Stella gold under-eye masks are like an energy drink for your eyes! Place these soothing patches on your face to help de-puff eye bags, decrease fine lines and reduce dark circles.

Pros:

Reduces swelling and signs of aging

Won’t fall off face like other eye masks

Cons:

None!

Available at: Amazon

For the Sugar Lips: Out of all the products we’ve ever covered, the Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask has received the most love from celebrities. Famous fans include Kate Hudson, Brooke Shields, Gigi Hadid, Kendall Jenner, Keke Palmer, Molly Sims, Kelly Ripa and more. This cult-favorite lip balm leaves lips luscious, hydrated and smooth day or night.

Pros:

Cult-favorite product in limited-edition flavors

Great stocking stuffer!

Cons:

None!

Available at: Amazon

For the Makeup Maven: Another beauty essential that has earned the celebrity seal of approval is Charlotte Tilbury’s Pillow Talk lip line. This On-the-Go Kit features the Pillow Talk Matte Beauty Blush Wand, Matte Revolution Lipstick, Lip Cheat Lip Liner, Rock ‘n’ Kohl Eyeliner all in the neutral shade Pillow Talk, along with the Pillow Talk Push Up Lashes! in Super Black. Find out why Pillow Talk is so popular when you shop this beauty set for the holidays!

Pros:

Fan-favorite Pillow Talk kit

Excellent value!

Cons:

Shade may not suit everyone

Available at: Nordstrom

For the Friend Who Loves a Face Mask: Treat yourself to this five-piece face mask kit from Peter Thomas Roth! Ideal as a standalone set or scattered as stocking stuffers, these travel-sized gel masks will clarify, soothe, exfoliate, lift and hydrate skin. Score this set on sale now!

Pros:

On sale!

Relaxing and rejuvenating masks

Cons:

Small sizes

Available at: Nordstrom

For Someone Who Tends to Get Shiny: If we were stranded on a desert island and could only take one beauty product with Us, it would probably be Laura Mercier’s holy grail setting powder. This loose powder blurs our skin like a filter and blocks sweat for hours on end. Score this cult-favorite staple, in addition to a primer and eyeshadow stick, in this limited-edition Laura Mercier gift set!

Pros:

Includes the holy grail setting powder

Good value and on sale!

Cons:

None

Available at: Nordstrom

For the Person Who Cares About Hair: This Kérastase set includes some of our all-time favorite hair products! The Nutritive Heat Protecting Styling Cream for Dry Hair detangles and protects hair against heat damage, while the iconic Elixir Ultime Hydrating Hair Oil Serum adds shine. And the Nutritive 8H Magic Night Serum Hydrating Treatment for Dry Hair leaves strands smooth and shiny overnight.

Pros:

High-end hair products

Smooths and strengthens strands

Cons:

Mixed reviews

Available at: Sephora

For the Self-Care Superfan: Fizz the season! Give the gift of self-care with this four-piece festive kit from Patchology. This soothing set includes the Rosé Toes Renewing Foot Mask, Serve Chilled On Ice Eye Patches, Serve Chilled Rosé Hydrating & Protecting Sheet Mask and Serve Chilled Bubbly Eye Gels.

Pros:

Ultimate self-care set

Fun stocking stuffers!

Cons:

Only one of each

Available at: Amazon

