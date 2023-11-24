Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Rarely does a hair tool become a universal holy grail. Everyone has a personal preference for curling irons, hair straighteners and blow dryers, so it’s never been easy to narrow down a clear winner — until now. The one device that’s a cult-favorite among celebrities, stylists and customers alike? The Dyson Airwrap.

Khloé Kardashian is one of the many stars who swears by the Dyson Airwrap! She even included it in her holiday gift guide, telling The Hollywood Reporter, “The Dyson Airwrap gives you that beautiful blowout look that we all long for, and it’s super easy to use.”

And Summer House star Paige DeSorbo also said, “The Dyson definitely changed my whole life, changed how I wear my hair daily.”

Right now, you can score this luxurious multi-styler on sale at Amazon for $100 off! This popular product always sells out, so make sure you add this Airwrap to cart ASAP.

Get the Dyson Airwrap Multi-Styler Complete Long for just $500 (originally $600) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 23, 2023, but are subject to change.

As a Dyson Airwrap devotee, let me tell you — this product is a beauty game-changer! You can curl, smooth and shape your strands with the various barrels and brushes for versatile styling. My favorite attachment is the round brush that tames flyaways and adds volume. Plus, you can simultaneously dry your hair to save time getting ready!

Engineered without extreme heat, this device will keep your locks healthy and shiny. It’s made a huge difference on my hair! I used to use a curling wand religiously, but the hot tool would leave my ends damaged and brittle. Now, I can get a salon-style blowout from home without hurting my hair! This multi-styler is also helpful for travel so you don’t have to pack multiple heavy hair appliances at once.

I’ve never seen the Dyson Airwrap go on sale like it has this week, so this is your sign to snag the bestseller before it’s gone! Keep up with the Kardashians and the rest of Hollywood by shopping this Dyson Airwrap, on sale for Black Friday at Amazon!

