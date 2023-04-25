Paige DeSorbo Says the Dyson Airwrap Hair Styler ‘Changed My Whole Life’

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Styling hair with hot tools is like eating fast food — enjoyable in the moment, but ultimately not the best decision for our health. Just like McDonald’s burgers and fries, I do love a ceramic curling wand and flat iron to tame my mane. But after using drugstore brands for years, I slowly started realizing that my hair was becoming dry, dull and damaged. My hair stylist recommended switching to the Dyson Airwrap, an innovative styling system that doesn’t rely on extreme heat. And now my hair looks and feels infinitely better!

Complete with multiple attachments that smooth, curl and dry, this award-winning set is the holy grail of hair styling products. Having gone viral on social media, the Dyson Airwrap regularly sells out (it was on every cool girl’s Christmas wish list!) — so, score this cult-favorite device while you still can!

Get the Dyson Airwrap Styler Complete while you still can here!

One celeb who swears by the Dyson Airwrap Styler Complete is Paige DeSorbo. “I do blow dry my hair,” the Summer House star said in a recent Amazon Livestream. “I use the Dyson. Never in my lifetime did I think I was going to be a Dyson girl. I would pride myself on only using Dyson products to vacuum my home. And I was like, I don’t need a Dyson. I’m not spending that much money on a Dyson. And then for Valentine’s Day, my boyfriend got me the full Dyson with all the attachments. He also got me a second set of attachments to keep at his house so that I didn’t have to bring all of my attachments every time I flew to Charleston. That was so freaking cute, and I don’t think I’ve ever done anything that nice for anyone.” (Way to go, Craig Conover!)

“So, I started using it,” Paige said. “I go in with the Dyson attachment that is the round brush and that’s what I kind of give the salon blowout look with. And then I go in with the curling one and I use that. The Dyson definitely changed my whole life, changed how I wear my hair daily, and honestly, I feel like it made me look like more of an adult. I felt like my hair looked better, looked like it was more done rather than just a straight bob. So, I do recommend the Dyson. I never thought I would.” Even Kyle Cooke uses the Dyson Airwrap on Summer House!

Get the Dyson Airwrap Styler Complete while you still can here!

The Dyson Airwrap has also changed my whole life! Not only is my hair so much healthier from using less heat, but now I can create a bouncy blowout from the comfort of my own home. This styling set is definitely an investment, but I do believe it’s worth it for the long haul.

Included in this set is the Airwrap styler, a pre-styling dyer, two different sized curling barrels, a soft smoothing brush, a firm smoothing brush, a volumizing brush, a storage case and a travel bag. You’re basically getting a hair dryer, curling iron and blowout kit in one. If you want to take your hair to healthy new heights, then you should try this magical Dyson Airwrap!

See it! Get the Dyson Airwrap Styler Complete while you still can here!

Not done shopping? See more of our favorite products below:

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!