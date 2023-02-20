Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Good hair days ahead! Ever wonder how celebrities always seem to have the most luscious locks? Their hair is always gleaming, with no split ends or frizz in sight! Well, now we know why — they’ve been using Color Wow products. Hair stylist to the stars Chris Appleton is the mastermind behind Kim Kardashian’s sleek strands, Ariana Grande’s high pony and J.Lo’s cascading curls. He’s also the Global Creative Director of Color Wow.

Known for shine, volume and frizz control, these products have turned our hair from drab to fab. Shop our seven must-haves from Color Wow below, and get ready to be wowed by the results!

Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray

Appleton exclusively told Us Weekly, “The Dream Coat for me is something I have to have to prep everything with because it gives [the hair] that really nice texture.” This award-winning, cult-favorite product turns your hair into glass while keeping frizz at bay.

$27.00 See It!

Color Wow x Chris Appleton Money Masque

Created with Appleton, this Money Masque is a deep hydrating conditioning treatment. This weightless formula strengthens, repairs and hydrates dry and damaged hair.

$45.00 See It!

Color Wow Style on Steroids Texturizing Spray

I’ve been loving this texturizing spray lately! It gives my hair some added oomph without weighing it down with product. This see-through spray leaves my hair with sexy volume.

$25.00 See It!

Color Wow Cult Favorite Firm and Flexible Hairspray

A hairspray with humidity resistance, plus heat and UV protection? No wonder it’s a cult-favorite! This product delivers hold without giving you helmet head.

$26.00 See It!

Color Wow Pop and Lock Frizz Control and Glossing Serum

This frizz-control glossing serum seals split ends while adding serious shine. This oil-serum hybrid heals and styles hair at the same time!

$20.00 See It!

Color Wow Speed Dry Blow Dry Spray

Tired of blow dries taking forever? Speed up your heat styling with this fast-dry spray that reduces your blow-dry time by at least 30%!

$23.00 See It!

Color Wow Root Cover-Up

Pesky roots and uneven hairlines stressing you out? We have a quick fix! The Color Wow Root Cover-Up is an award-winning, water-resistant product that instantly covers roots and fills in gaps.

$35.00 See It!

