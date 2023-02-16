Hailey Bieber Preps Her Skin for Date Night With This Hydrating Toner

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Valentine’s Day is the ultimate date night, right? It’s certainly the most popular occasion for couples to make an outing extra special, but not everyone subscribes to the hype that is this Hallmark holiday. Since V-Day fell on a weekday this year, many dynamic duos decided to delay the their festivities. After all, a little vino and a school night don’t exactly mix!

If you’re making up for a Valentine’s dinner or have another romantic evening on the calendar, we can’t think of a better celeb to turn to for prep advice than Hailey Bieber! We not only admire her no-makeup makeup looks, but the skin regimen behind her flawless appearance. One of the go-to products she reaches for is this botanical hydrating toner from ENVIRON!

Get the ENVIRON Botanical Infused Moisturising Toner for prices starting at $65 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 16, 2023, but are subject to change.

The supermodel shared her go-to “glowy” skincare and makeup routine for date night in a video collaboration with Vogue, and the very first product mentioned was this particular toner. She said this elixir is “great for hydration” and claims it “helps give you that glow” that Bieber is known for. Whenever we see her photographed, whether it’s a candid paparazzi shot or a red carpet snap, her skin looks absolutely flawless — this toner may be one of the secrets!

This toner is meant to be used after cleansing, and it’s not one of those products which strips your skin and makes it feel dry. It’s moisturizing, infusing your complexion with natural botanicals to make your face appear more radiant than it did before. The price tag may be relatively high, but you’re getting a large bottle than can easily last you at least two or three months — if not more. This second step in any skincare routine isn’t one to be missed, especially if you want to achieve a glow as stunning as Bieber’s. To be honest, we trust her opinion more than many other celebs out there. Who’s joining Us as we channel Mrs. Bieber?

