TikTok Star Kat Stickler Reveals Her Beauty Essentials for a Post-Breakup Glow-Up

Anyone else still recovering from a bad breakup? We may or may not have called our ex on Valentine’s Day… guilty. It’s totally normal to feel lonely when you’re single, but just know that you’re not alone! One of our favorite TikTokers Kat Stickler has always been so open about her life as a single mom, infusing vulnerability with her signature humor and heart. As she just said in a recent video, “Valentine’s Day has always been less of a day for romance to me and more of a day to celebrate all the love I have in my life. My mom always told me that the most important love that you spend a lifetime cultivating is with yourself.” Love that!

With nearly 10 million followers on TikTok, Kat has amassed an audience of loyal fans by keeping it real and comedic, often at the same time. After all, laughter is the best medicine — that, and a killer skincare routine!

To help all the single ladies out there, Kat partnered with Olay on a Galentine’s Hotline to share her dating advice and skincare secrets. You could even win a free Olay skincare bundle for dialing in! More details below. Keep scrolling to shop Kat’s top beauty essentials for a post-breakup glow-up, starting at just $3!

Olay Rebound Radiance Bundle

“My TikTok career began during the pandemic since I was stuck at home with a new baby and wanted to find a creative outlet that made people laugh,” Kat exclusively told Us Weekly. “After a very public breakup, I found myself navigating the balance between making comedic content, while also navigating the hardships of a breakup, so let’s just say there were a lot of tears! Olay became my best friend, relying on their Rebound Radiance Bundle (like the depuffing magic of Vitamin C and Peptide 24 Eye Cream) to get my face camera-ready in an instant. Knowing this is the most popular week of the year for breakups, I’ve partnered with Olay on a Galentine’s Hotline to help others like they helped me. Instead of texting your ex this week, you can text me, and I’ll give you my best relationship advice and beauty tips. Plus, it gives you a chance to win a FREE Olay skincare bundle with all my go-to products! It’s the perfect way for you to treat yourself and your girls this week. Just text OLAYGDAY to 80160 to participate.”

Kat also recommends the Olay Retinol24 and Peptide Night Moisturizer and the Niacinamide and Peptide 24 Moisturizer.

Was $50 On Sale: $34 You Save 32% See It!

Slip Sleep Mask

“Don’t let an ex keep you up at night: The sleep mask is IMPERATIVE to blocking out the world and achieving maximum beauty sleep hours,” Kat said. We totally agree! This silk sleep mask is a game-changer.

$50.00 See It!

Kiss Lash Couture Naked Drama Collection Ruffle

“Before a fun girls’ night when I’m feeling like a baddie, a dramatic lash is required, and this one NEVER disappoints. Putting on a lash for me really signifies it’s going to be a great GNO.”

Was $16 On Sale: $13 You Save 19% See It!

Secret Clinical Strength Antiperspirant and Deodorant for Women Invisible Solid

“I’m putting myself out there, I’m back on the scene, and that’s great, but that also means first-date jitters. I like NOT to be stinky to the people around me (I’m considerate like that lol), so a good deodorant where I don’t have to worry about how I smell is KEY.”

$26.00 See It!

Eos Lip Balm

“Chapstick in any bag you have. I love the ones that smell like donuts from Eos, it literally makes my mouth water in the best way possible.”

$5.00 See It!

Conair Hot Hair Rollers

“Hot hair curlers. I don’t know what the magic is behind these curlers, but my God, I absolutely love them. I instantly feel transformed and like the baddest/best version of myself.”

Was $40 On Sale: $33 You Save 18% See It!

Bose Headphones

“Bose headphones… you’re probably wondering, ‘Kat, what does this have to do with beauty?’ It helps me tune out the noise and that’s a beautiful thing. You can listen to whatever positive upbeat music or podcasts’ your heart desires, you can even meditate! It’s a nice way to tune out thoughts of your ex — or even better, practice my singing. ”

Was $329 On Sale: $279 You Save 15% See It!

Wet n’ Wild Highlighting Powder and Makeup Brush

“This highlighter brush paired with the highlighting powder, it’s SO good together. A simple swipe on the cheeks, under the eyebrow, the nose…and voila! You’re done and ready for a great night ahead.”

$3.00 See It!

