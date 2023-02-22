Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Behind every red carpet-ready celeb is a hairstylist making picture-perfect magic happen. And for many A-listers, that mane master is Sally Hershberger. The haircare visionary has worked with some of the biggest stars in Hollywood, including Miley Cyrus, Julia Roberts, Nicole Kidman, Jane Fonda, Sandra Bullock, Cindy Crawford and Lisa Rinna. Remember Meg Ryan’s legendary “Sally Shag” from the ‘90s? Hershberger is the Sally in question, inventing this look for the other Sally (When Harry Met Sally).

With a line of styling tools, three state-of-the-art salons and countless magazine covers featuring high-profile clientele under her belt, Hershberger is truly an expert on all things haircare. So, we jumped at the chance to ask the celebrity hairstylist to share her best-kept beauty secrets and must-have hair products. Below are some of the famed founder’s top picks for high-quality, healthy hair.

Us: What are some of your go-to hair products you recommend to clients?

SH: My go-to hair products are Sally Hershberger 24K Supreme Body Volumizing Mousse, Sally Hershberger 24K Root Envy Ultimate Root Boost and Sally Hershberger 24K Vanity Hair Shaping Balm.

Sally Hershberger 24K Supreme Body Volumizing Mousse

Was $32 On Sale: $18 You Save 44% See It!

Sally Hershberger 24K Root Envy Ultimate Root Boost

Was $32 On Sale: $24 You Save 25% See It!

Sally Hershberger 24K Vanity Hair Shaping Balm

Was $28 On Sale: $24 You Save 14% See It!

Us: Tell us about a few hair products you’ve used on celebrity clients.

SH: For my celebrity clients, I love Sebastian Shaper Hairspray because it has a hold that you can run your fingers through. Another go-to is Kérastase Chroma Absolu High Shine Gloss Treatment for shine.

Sebastian Shaper Hairspray

$21.00 See It!

Kérastase Chroma Absolu High Shine Gloss Treatment

Was $55 On Sale: $43 You Save 22% See It!

Us: I just got bangs! Any tips for keeping them in check or styling products I should use to tame them?

SH: For bangs, I like to use a Mason Pearson brush and a blow dryer to blow out the bangs flat down.”

Mason Pearson Nylon and Boar Bristle Hair Brush

$175.00 See It!

Us: Do you have any tips or product recommendations to prevent hair loss or breakage, especially in the winter?

SH: K18 Biomimetic Hairscience Leave-In Molecular Repair Hair Mask is the best for preventing hair breakage and damage.

K18 Leave-In Repair Hair Mask Treatment

$29.00 See It!

Us: Any hot hairstyles you’re predicting for spring or most requested cuts you’ve been getting?

SH: The mullet is definitely having a comeback as seen on Kristen Stewart. Along with mullets, I think punk hair is trending — think pixies, shags, super edgy hair.

