Master List: The Best Early Black Friday Deals Available Now

Black Friday 2023 has already begun! Due to the absolute madness that befalls the shopping holiday year after year, so many retailers have already dropped their November mega-deals, giving us extra time to shop.

We’ll set you up with all of the info you need below — followed by our master list of early Black Friday deals you can nab online now. Let’s do this!

When Is Black Friday?

As Black Friday is the day after Thanksgiving, its date changes every year. For 2023, it falls on November 24. That said, many sales have already begun to drop (and we have Cyber Monday to look forward to the following week)!

What Is the Difference Between Black Friday and Cyber Monday?

While Cyber Monday is more online-focused, Black Friday includes both in-store and online deals. Why shop online for Black Friday instead of waiting? First, many retailers will have the same discounts for both days. Second, many products will sell out by the time Cyber Monday comes around.

Deal News also reports that you may have to pay more for shipping on Cyber Monday sales, which is something to keep in mind. Personally, we always shop on both days!

What’s Different About Black Friday 2023?

For the past few years, Black Friday has felt the effects of the pandemic, supply chain issues, etc. This means we’ve seen a lot of companies experimenting with deal timing, as well as changing shopping trends.

CNBC reports that early Black Friday discounts across a range of categories have been higher this year than in the past. This includes “both the depth of discounts and the total amount of items on sale.” It’s looking like a fantastic time to shop!

Another bit of useful info from Tech Target is that “around 35% of people plan to start their Black Friday shopping earlier, which includes shopping on Thanksgiving. This is an increase of 13% from 2022.” This means we need to be early too!

The Best Early Black Friday Deals 2023

Overall Best Deals

We all have different items on our shopping lists to cross off, but there are some deals we know are going to please countless customers. Whether you need jewelry to gift, a high-power vacuum or a cozy pair of slippers for the winter, these are our absolute can’t-miss early Black Friday deals! Grab them before they’re gone!

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is having a week-long Black Friday sale this year, which means we plan on making many purchases. With Prime, we can get fast, free shipping on so many items, so it’s okay if we realize we need to go back and buy more. Amazon devices, robot vacuums — this is the place to grab top-ticket items for less!

Best Walmart Deals

Walmart is another shopping destination that will likely have nearly everything (if not literally every single thing) on your list. No matter if you’re looking for a new bed or a gaming system, Walmart has some major deals for you. Fill up your cart with goodies!

Best Apple Deals

Obviously, Santa will be handling lots of Apple requests this year — as with every year! Need to upgrade your laptop? Been eyeing a pair of AirPods Max for months and months? Your time is now — let’s do this!

Best Tech Deals

There are plenty of tech/electronics/device deals available apart from Apple products. From active days with your Fitbit to rest days on the couch with your smart TV, these products have you covered. And don’t forget about one of the fastest-rising holiday gifts: drones!

Best Vacuum Deals

We linked you to one of the hottest Dyson deals in our “best overall” section, but there are many other options as well! Need a robot vacuum that will lighten up your load? Something you can use on spills? Check out our list below!

Best Home Deals

Home, sweet home. Let’s sweeten up your space with some pretty decor and everyday essentials. Whether you’re going big with a new sofa or smaller with a water filter pitcher, your cart is about to fill up with amazing finds!

Best Kitchen Deals

Master chef? Master of heating up frozen meals? Regardless, Black Friday week is a fantastic time to elevate your kitchen and make your everyday life much easier. Grab a deal on Our Place’s famous, chic cookware or try taking things on the go with Crock-Pot!

Best Clothing Deals

The weather is getting colder and colder, so let’s make sure your winter wardrobe is set up with some stylish, comfy and confidence-boosting clothing. Grab a wow-worthy holiday dress or cozy up with a designer coat! Grab your faves before sizes sell out!

Best Toy Deals

Need to stock up on holiday gifts before the hectic rush begins? We’re here to help you save on toys and games to help the younger members of your family enjoy pure holiday magic. The smiles on their faces will be so, so worth it!

Best Mattress Deals

The stress of holiday shopping and hosting — and the general hustle and bustle of the season — might have you feeling a little bit exhausted. Make sure you’re catching up on sleep at night with a comfy mattress. Whether you’re ready to splurge or maximize a smaller budget, we’ve got you!

Best Beauty Deals

It’s time to throw away your expired makeup, your lackluster skincare and your damaging hair tools. We’re upgrading! This is your sign to add some serious luxury to your vanity for less. Go for the viral Shark FlexStyle or try the ever-popular Julep eyeshadow sticks for easy yet effective glam!

Looking for something else? Bookmark our Shop With Us page for live updates every day on the hottest Black Friday deals and beyond!

