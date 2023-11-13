Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Shopping for a significant other this holiday season? The pressure is on! Whether you’re figuring out what to buy a new partner or trying to come up with something fresh and creative for a longtime spouse, we’ve got you covered.

Scroll below for our favorite gifts to buy your significant other — from funny, cheeky finds to super sweet, heartfelt ideas!

Impresa Engraved Ice Cream Spoons

Small and simple yet unique and meaningful, these “mine and yours” ice cream spoons will be night-in essentials!

Was $11 You Save 27% On Sale: $8 See it!

Smilelife Magnetic Holding Hands Socks (2 Pairs)

Funny, cute, romantic and silly, these magnetic socks are so great for couples. Grab a two-pack so your sock can hold on to your significant other’s!

$15.00 See it!

Toilet Tag

If you’re not shy about bathroom stuff, this is a great gift that both of you can enjoy. When you’re in the bathroom, fill out one of the prompts — and then see what your S/O wrote!

$25.00 See it!

Luna Bean Hand Casting Kit

Photos are lovely, but this hand casting kit is such a cool way to honor your relationship. It’s a good date night idea too!

Was $40 You Save 18% On Sale: $33 See it!

Unilirace Food Decision Coin

Every couple spends about 50% of their time simply deciding what they’re going to eat. This coin can help speed up the process!

$9.00 See it!

Desimtion “I Love You” Morse Code Bracelets

This is a subtle way to show PDA and keep your significant other with you even when they’re far away. The beads on each bracelet spell out “I love you” in Morse code!

$10.00 See it!

Teeny Fox Couples T-Shirts

You could wear these tees out together or use them as loungewear. You just have to decide who gets which! Remember to buy both from the Amazon page: I Have Everything I Need and I Am Everything!

$19.00 See it!

Life Sutra Couple Reconnect Card Game

These conversation cards were designed by a psychologist to help you form a deeper connection with your significant other, even if you’ve been together for decades!

Was $35 You Save 14% On Sale: $30 See it!

Our Bucket List: A Journal for Couples

This bucket list journal will help you brainstorm, set bucket list goals and reflect on/memorialize them when you complete them. It’s specifically designed for couples too!

$10.00 See it!

Magnificent 101 Love Struck Aromatherapy Candle

Setting the mood for a night in together? Make sure you have this candle handy, made with sage, rose, jasmine, lavender and lilac herbs!

Was $17 You Save 18% On Sale: $14 See it!

