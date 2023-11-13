Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
Shopping for a significant other this holiday season? The pressure is on! Whether you’re figuring out what to buy a new partner or trying to come up with something fresh and creative for a longtime spouse, we’ve got you covered.
Scroll below for our favorite gifts to buy your significant other — from funny, cheeky finds to super sweet, heartfelt ideas!
Impresa Engraved Ice Cream Spoons
Small and simple yet unique and meaningful, these “mine and yours” ice cream spoons will be night-in essentials!
Smilelife Magnetic Holding Hands Socks (2 Pairs)
Funny, cute, romantic and silly, these magnetic socks are so great for couples. Grab a two-pack so your sock can hold on to your significant other’s!
Toilet Tag
If you’re not shy about bathroom stuff, this is a great gift that both of you can enjoy. When you’re in the bathroom, fill out one of the prompts — and then see what your S/O wrote!
Luna Bean Hand Casting Kit
Photos are lovely, but this hand casting kit is such a cool way to honor your relationship. It’s a good date night idea too!
Unilirace Food Decision Coin
Every couple spends about 50% of their time simply deciding what they’re going to eat. This coin can help speed up the process!
Desimtion “I Love You” Morse Code Bracelets
This is a subtle way to show PDA and keep your significant other with you even when they’re far away. The beads on each bracelet spell out “I love you” in Morse code!
Teeny Fox Couples T-Shirts
You could wear these tees out together or use them as loungewear. You just have to decide who gets which! Remember to buy both from the Amazon page: I Have Everything I Need and I Am Everything!
Life Sutra Couple Reconnect Card Game
These conversation cards were designed by a psychologist to help you form a deeper connection with your significant other, even if you’ve been together for decades!
Our Bucket List: A Journal for Couples
This bucket list journal will help you brainstorm, set bucket list goals and reflect on/memorialize them when you complete them. It’s specifically designed for couples too!
Magnificent 101 Love Struck Aromatherapy Candle
Setting the mood for a night in together? Make sure you have this candle handy, made with sage, rose, jasmine, lavender and lilac herbs!
Looking for something else? Explore Amazon’s Holiday Gift Guide here and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!
This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.
The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!