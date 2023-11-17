Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

The weather outside may be frightful, but The Outset is so delightful! Keep your skin smooth and your complexion clear with these bestselling beauty products from Scarlett Johansson‘s buzzy skincare line that’s garnering rave reviews from savvy shoppers.

From holiday sets to stocking stuffers, these award-winning essentials make the perfect present for anyone on your list. Formulated with simple yet powerful ingredients, these staples will elevate your skincare routine. Rejuvenate, replenish and repair your skin with these gifts from The Outset! Rinse and repeat.

Daily Essentials Regimen Bundle

Stepping up your skincare game is as easy as 1, 2, 3! This three-step regimen includes The Outset’s award-winning Prep Serum, as well as the Gentle Miscellar Antioxidant Cleanser and the Nourishing Squalane Daily Moisture. Together, this trio will plump, smooth and hydrate your complexion in just three minutes.

$105.00 See It!

Daily Essentials Travel Set

Take The Outset’s skincare essentials on the go with this 10-Day Starter Travel Kit! Featuring travel-sized versions of the cleanser, serum and moisturizer above, this bundle allows you to maintain your skincare routine anytime, anywhere.

$38.00 See It!

Related: Scarlett Johansson Gave Hubby Colin Jost a Spa in a Box Facial From Her Beauty Brand Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. It’s rare to get VIP access into an A-list star’s skincare routine. Every now and then, we’ll collect another morsel of information from an interview or Instagram story, but we almost never see the full picture of a […]

Spa in a Box

Pamper your favorite person with The Outset’s Spa in a Box! Curated by celebrity aesthetician Cynthia Franco, this luxurious set includes a spa headband, cleanser, exfoliating polish, blue clay mask, face oil, serum, moisturizer and vitamin C eye cream. Treat yourself to the relaxing radiance of this at-home spa kit!

$250.00 See It!

The Overnight Repair Kit

Get your best beauty sleep with this nighttime skincare set! The restorative night cream will moisturize your complexion while the multi-purpose balm will hydrate your lips, hands and body. Don’t forget about the cozy socks to keep your feet warm and the soft travel pouch for safekeeping!

$110.00 See It!

Mask and Be Merry Duo

A 2023 Allure Best of Beauty award winner, this Purifying Blue Clay Mask is the ultimate indulgence. Use this product to minimize pores while soothing, smoothing and brightening your skin. And the comfy spa headband will keep your hair out of your face in the process!

$50.00 See It!

Related: The Absolute Best Holiday Gifts for Women, According to Women Coming up with new holiday gift ideas every year can be hard — but we’re here to help! We’ve curated an in-depth list of the best holiday gifts for women this year, covering all types of ladies. Beauty lover? Fashionista? Gym buff? Cozy queen? We’ve got you. Scroll below to see our collection of the […]

Clean Getaway Duo

This travel-friendly skincare set is the coziest combo! Prep your skin with Scarlett’s go-to cleanser, serum and moisturizer, and then keep your toes toasty with the trendy tube socks.

$32.00 See It!

The Outset Hoodie and Serum Set

If your loved one lives in soft sweatshirts, then he or she will adore this vintage-inspired hoodie! A must-have for lounging at home or running errands in town. As an added bonus, this limited-edition hoodie comes with The Outset’s Prep Serum!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

$115.00 See It!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!