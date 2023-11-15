Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

It’s rare to get VIP access into an A-list star’s skincare routine. Every now and then, we’ll collect another morsel of information from an interview or Instagram story, but we almost never see the full picture of a product breakdown. One celebrity who isn’t gatekeeping, though? Scarlett Johansson. As of last year, the Oscar nominee can add a major role to her resume: beauty brand founder.

Introducing The Outset, Scarlett’s line of clean, gentle, effective skincare essentials. Just in time for the holidays, The Outset dropped a limited-edition gift set called Spa in a Box. In a highly entertaining video posted on YouTube, the Black Widow actress gave her husband Colin Jost a custom facial using the products in the eight-piece collection.

“We worked with celebrity esthetician Cynthia Franco to curate all the products you see here and that you’ll need to recreate a spa-like skincare treatment at home,” Scarlett said. “It’s the perfect gift for your significant other or for yourself.”

Keep scrolling to shop this luxurious Spa in a Box from The Outset!

The Spa in a Box from The Outset is an all-you-can eat buffet of beauty! Included in this gift sex are a spa headband, cleanser, exfoliating polish, clay mask, firming serum, face oil, moisturizer and eye cream. “We wanted as many people to be able to participate in our products as possible,” Scarlett said, “so we are vegan, we are nut allergen-free, we are gluten-free, we are cruelty-free.”

Below are the eight steps that will help you help you recreate Scarlett’s skincare regimen.

Step 1: Relax

“This is a limited-edition headband,” Scarlett explained during her spa tutorial. “It’s our step one of the relaxation process… to keep your hair out of your eyes.”

Step 2: Cleanse

The Gentle Micellar Antioxidant Cleanser removes makeup, excess oil and impurities. “I use this product several times a day,” Scarlett stated. This cleanser will leave your skin fresh, hydrated and balanced.

Step 3: Exfoliate

The Exfoliating Caffeine Micro Polish brightens dull skin for a revitalized complexion. Just like your morning cup of coffee, this energizing facial utilizes caffeine to wake up your skin.

Step 4: Detox

Next up: the Purifying Blue Clay Mask. “I love it because it is purifying but it doesn’t have that tightening effect,” Scarlett said. “Your skin is going to feel extra smooth and cleansed.” This mask minimizes pores and reduces shine while soothing skin.

Step 5: Massage

The Ultralight Moisture-Boosting Oil hydrates dry skin and protects against damage. “This is my desert island product — I use it on my lips, cuticles, elbows and anywhere else that gets dry,” Scarlett explained. “If my skin is extra dry, I’ll add it to my moisturizer too.”

Step 6: Prep

“This is our award-winning Firming Vegan Collagen Prep Serum,” Scarlett proudly proclaimed. “I love this product, I use it constantly.” This cult-favorite, 4-in-1 serum hydrates, firms, plumps and brightens in just one step leaving skin feeling smooth and looking radiant.

Step 7: Hydrate

The Nourishing Squalane Daily Moisturizer delivers 24-hour hydration. In addition, this cream reduces redeness and improves texture and tone.

Step 8: Nourish

Last but not least, Colin’s favorite product: the Smoothing Vitamin C Eye Expression Lines Cream. “Before it, my eyes were dry and sad. And then the eye cream made them happy and wet,” the SNL star joked. “I would use hydrated,” Scarlett interjected. But in all seriousness, this anti-aging eye cream smooths and plumps skin while reducing wrinkles around the eyes.

Whether you’re a beauty beginner or a skincare pro, this Spa in a Box gift set will make all your holiday wishes come true. Happy shopping!

