10 Ultra-Luxe Gifts to Score for Less on Fashionphile

‘Tis the season for holiday shopping, people! Though it feels like we were soaking up the summer sun mere moments ago, Thanksgiving is less than one week away — meaning it’s time to start building your gift list (and checking off some names — stat!).

These days, there are plenty of places to shop — but if you’re looking for luxury, allow Us to introduce Fashionphile. You’ve likely seen the “re-commerce” brand all over social media, and for good reason. Not only are they partnered with powerhouse retailer Neiman Marcus and have stringent authentication policies, Fashionphile’s goal is to make pre-owned, ultra-luxe finds more accessible — and that includes holy grail pieces that A-list celebrities swear by (yes, even Hermès Birkin bags). Many of the items they offer are marked down from traditional retail prices, meaning you may be getting a deal in the process.

With that in mind, we’ve rounded up 10 coveted pieces from Fashionphile which will make any aspiring fashionista swoon — and don’t forget, self-gifting is always allowed. Read on for more!

This Handy Bucket Bag

Since launching in 2013, Mansur Gavriel has made its mark on contemporary fashion. The popular brand counts like celebrity fans like Gigi Hadid and Taylor Swift (NBD), and their bucket bag started it all. This blush take on the tried-and-true silhouette is an instant swoon!

Get the Mansur Gavriel Mini Bucket Bag in Blush — 41% off estimated retail!

These Celeb-Loved Sunglasses

A pair of designer shades is an easy way to channel an A-lister (no photos, please!), and Prada makes the best of the best. After all, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are fans of the label’s epic eyewear!

Get the Prada Acetate Symbole Sunglasses — 29% off estimated retail!

This Dreamy Designer Wallet

Saint Laurent is known for many buzzy creations — including edgy leather jackets and sleek sunnies — but their wallets are a slightly more affordable way to get in on the action. This durable beauty will never go out of style!

Get the Saint Laurent Grain De Poudre Matelasse Chevron Wallet!

This Social Media-Approved Collab Bag

Fashionphile has a slew of impossible-to-get accessories that sell out instantly. Case in point: This fuzzy Telfar bag — made in collaboration with Ugg — that will elevate any winter ensemble!

Get the sold-out Telfar x Ugg suede shearling shopping bag!

This Timeless Watch

While the site may boast an eye-catching selection of rare timepieces (think Rolex and Cartier… sigh), there are plenty of more affordable designer watches up for grabs. This Gucci gem makes for the most thoughtful present!

Get the Gucci G-Timeless Charm Quartz watch!

This Monogram Card Holder

Simply put, you can’t go wrong with a lil’ leather good from Louis V, and this unisex option will please even the pickiest of recipients. Classique!

Get the Louis Vuitton reverse monogram card holder!

This Ultra-Trendy Belt Bag

Greta Gerwig‘s 2023 blockbuster Barbie flick tends to get all the credit when it comes to Barbiecore. But it was actually Valentino’s Pink PP collection — shown at Paris Fashion Week back in 2022 — that set the trend ablaze. This belt bag features the OG haute hue — obsessed!

Get the Valentino VLTN Belt Bag in Pink PP — 40% off estimated retail!

This Iconic Chanel Necklace

If you’re a Real Housewives fan, chances are you’ve noticed many of the ladies’ accessory of choice: Chanel jewelry. Hey, it’s Chanel — who wouldn’t want to rock it? This pendant is our top pick to get the look!

Get the Chanel Pearl CC Pendant Necklace!

This Red-Hot Accessory

Red is the color of fall, so it’s only right to trial the trend with an accessory in the chic shade! Our pick? This Chloe clutch on a chain, which is pretty and practical. Best of both worlds!

Get the Chloe C Clutch in red with chain — 61% off estimated retail!

This Elevated Baseball Cap

We know, we know — shelling out big bucks on a baseball hat feels silly. But if you’re shopping for a Yankees fan who enjoys the finer things in life, this Gucci creation is a home run!

Get the Gucci x MLB Yankees hat!

Not what you’re looking for? See more gifting picks at Fashionphile here!

