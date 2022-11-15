Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

Naturally, there’s a plethora of stocking stuffers to choose from. Traditionally, we’ve seen stockings filled with different types of candy or more practical gifts, like socks or shaving cream — which are always welcome. But you can also pick out more unique items like a trivia book or an interesting tool that may come in handy when you least expect it! Whatever you’re shopping for, we have plenty of ideas that cover a wide range of categories below!

Stocking stuffers are one of our favorite parts of the holidays! You can use these smaller presents to add a little something extra to a larger gift, create a package with more variety or nail a white elephant gift exchange with friends or coworkers.

Credit: Amazon/Nordstrom 21 Stocking Stuffers Sure to Bring Joy to Your Shopping List Stocking stuffers are one of our favorite parts of the holidays! You can use these smaller presents to add a little something extra to a larger gift, create a package with more variety or nail a white elephant gift exchange with friends or coworkers. [ami-related id="2432293" url="https://www.usmagazine.com/shop-with-us/pictures/best-friend-gift-guide-holiday-shopping/" title="13 Early Holiday Gifts to Score for Your Best Friend — All on Sale" target="_blank" thumb="true" imgsrc="https://www.usmagazine.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/09/Early-Best-Friend-Gift-Sale.jpg?quality=86&strip=all" imgid="2432730" format="gallery" flag="" channel="6001"] Naturally, there's a plethora of stocking stuffers to choose from. Traditionally, we've seen stockings filled with different types of candy or more practical gifts, like socks or shaving cream — which are always welcome. But you can also pick out more unique items like a trivia book or an interesting tool that may come in handy when you least expect it! Whatever you're shopping for, we have plenty of ideas that cover a wide range of categories below! Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

Credit: Amazon This Peanut Butter Knife Yes, we admit that this is a bit of an obscure gift — but it's actually useful. The knife is designed to help scrape out every single ounce of peanut butter from a jar so nothing goes to waste — including the large family-sized ones where the last bits are hard to reach. Get the PB-JIFE! The Ultimate PB Knife at Amazon!

Credit: lululemon This Handy Belt Bag We're obsessed with all of the different ways both men and women are able to utilize and wear this unisex belt bag! It can be clipped around the waist or over the chest, and conveniently carries all of your essentials. Get the Everywhere Fleece Belt Bag for $58 at lululemon!

Credit: Doomlings This Fresh New Family Game Get the entire family together with this interactive and unique card game! Gather points as you go through the rounds in fun ways, and make it to the finish line in 45 minutes or less — just in time for everyone in your group to start a new round. Get the Classic Doomlings Game for $30 at Doomlings!

Credit: Amazon This Wine Enhancer Wine enthusiasts will absolutely adore having this gift in their stocking — even if they already have an aerator in their arsenal. The way this item pours out your vino is super unique and can make serving far less messy. Get the OxyTwister Wine Aerator Pourer at Amazon!

Credit: Amazon This Lip Balm Set We all need extra moisture in the winter, and these lip butters can provide just that. When you want your lips to be bare, there's a clear version — but if you want a bit of color, you have two other rosy hues available. This is a gift you can give as a whole, or split up between multiple people! Get the Melixir Vegan Lip Butter Gift Set at Amazon!

Credit: Amazon These Aromatherapy Patches You can stick these patches anywhere near your nose so you inhale the aromatherapy magic, and there are different types to choose from. Our go-to would be the relaxation sleep version which is filled with lavender, as it's known to help create a soothing atmosphere. Get the Breatherapy Pure Essential Oil Aromatherapy Inhalation Tabs at Amazon!

Credit: Amazon This Popcorn Popper Elevate the way popcorn is made at home with this kit! All you have to do is add the kernels with your flavor of choice into the sillicone bowl — and let it work its magic. It's basically creating gourmet snacks directly in your kitchen! Get the Opopop Microwave Popcorn Kit at Amazon!

Credit: Nordstrom This Little Leather Wallet When you're carrying a small purse, you need a tiny wallet like this that will actually fit into that bag. It's also conveniently sized to fit into a stocking! This particular version comes in both black and brown leather and is as timeless as they come. Get the Madewell The Leather Accordion Wallet for $50 at Nordstrom!

Credit: Nordstrom This Universally Flattering Lip Set Whatever skin tone you may have, the rose hue of this lipstick pencil and matching shine gloss will look incredible! It complements tons of different makeup looks and this value set is certainly one worth buying. Get the NARS Shine On Dolce Vita Set for $25 at Nordstrom!

Credit: Nordstrom This Multi-Masking Kit Use the masks in this set of five to target different skin concerns, incuding acne and dryness. Origins is known for their gentle products, so this will suit even those with particularly sensitive skin! Get the Origins Mask This Way Masking Starter Set for $20 at Nordstrom!

Credit: Nordstrom This Personalized Initial Necklace Necklaces like this one may not be the most unique, but they do make a solid stocking stuffer — albeit a slightly pricier one. It offers up a more personalized touch, and it's a staple that can be added to anyone's daily jewelry rotation. Get the Bracha Initial Medallion Pendant Necklace for $62 at Nordstrom!

Credit: Saks Fifth Avenue These Damage-Reducing Scrunchie Silk scrunchies are far less damaging on your strands than traditional elastics or other materials commonly used as hair ties. This fun holiday-themed set comes with four pure silk scrunchies that are sure to delight any recipient. Get the slip Medusa Nights Pure Silk Skinny Scrunchie Set for $25 at Nordstrom!

Credit: Saks Fifth Avenue These Assorted Chocolates Who doesn't love getting chocolates during the holidays? Instead of buying your typical drugstore brand as a stocking stuffer, you can level up your selection with this assortment that includes every type you could ever want. Get the La Maison du Chocolat Attentions Assorted Chocolate Gift Box for $45 at Saks Fifth Avenue!

Credit: Saks Fifth Avenue These Decompressing Gummies Everyone needs to take a minute to relax, and these gummies can help you do that! Each one contains a blend of natural ingredients known to help calm down the nerves — and apparently, the more frequently you take the gummies, the greater the effects can be felt. Get the ASYSTEM Complete Calm De-Stress Sicillian Lemon + Ginger Anti-Anxiety Gummies for $39 at Saks Fifth Avenue!

Credit: Saks Fifth Avenue These Super Convenient Weights Get more from your exercise experience by adding these light weights to your workout! They're simple to strap on to either the hands or ankles and feel incredibly comfortable — plus, they're easy to pack if you want to take them on a trip. Get the Bala Holiday 2-Piece Weight Set:1 lb. for $55 at Saks Fifth Avenue!

Credit: Saks Fifth Avenue This Sleep Set Make your sleep experience super luxurious and special with this combo sleep mask and scrunchie set! The tiger print feels exotic, and we think it will match with a slew of different sleep sets — plus it's fab for travel. Get the Averie Sleep Safari Starry Nights Zola Tiger Print Scrunchie and Mask Set for $40 at Saks Fifth Avenue!

Credit: Amazon These Trendy Claw Clips These clips are designed to grip onto virtually every hair type whether it's straight, curly, thick or fine. You'll receive a pack of four which you can split up among different stockings or give the entire set to one haircare-obsessed friend! Get the OPAUL Matte Nonslip Large Hair Claw Clips at Amazon!

Credit: Amazon This Travel Razor Set Practical gifts like this razor also make excellent stocking stuffers, and this set is particularly great because it's made for travel! The tiny razor comes with its own case, plus two replacement heads to refill once the gel bars run out. Get the Gillette Venus Mini ComfortGlide White Tea Razors at Amazon!

Credit: Amazon This Fun Fact Book If you're shopping for someone who loves trivia or enjoys learning about different subjects, they will love this book filled with a whopping 1,572 random facts! The subject matter ranges from pop culture to science — and pretty much anything else you can think of. Get the Interesting Facts For Curious Minds at Amazon!

Credit: Amazon These Classic Fuzzy Socks Socks may be regarded as a somewhat boring gift, but that's not the case when they're as adorable as these socks! Each pair has pom-pom embellishments at the top, and we love all of the different colors included in the set. You can split them up and give a pair to everyone on your list! Get the EBMORE Fuzzy Slipper Socks at Amazon!

In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies