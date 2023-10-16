Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

I’ve been on a mission to introduce more color into my wardrobe. After consistently wearing only black for years (what? It’s the unofficial uniform of New York) it was time for a revamp. I wanted my clothing to reflect my personality: Bold, fun and adventurous, and while I’ve added a rainbow of hues, I find myself constantly gravitating towards red—and not just because I’m a redhead.

Red is a color that many people stray from: There’s a misconception that the vibrant color is difficult to wear and draws too much attention. What I’ve learned, though, is rocking a crimson dress or scarlet skirt makes me feel more confident, and it has the same effect on other people too. Plus, with so many hues under the red umbrella, it’s a color which has the potential to look amazing on any shopper.

If you’re looking to find a statement piece or want to feel more sure of yourself, it’s time to add red to your wardrobe. Not sure where to begin? No worries: I rounded up the top-rated red clothing and accessories from Amazon. Get ready to stand out!

1. LookbookStore Women’s Bell Sleeve Blouse: If you’re new to wearing red, choose a shirt that has a simple, versatile design to let the color shine. This one can be worn in the office with slacks or a skirt, and out to dinner with jeans!

2. GOBLES Women’s Ruched Cocktail Party Dress: Red is often associated with romance, making it perfect for date nights. Wear this for a special occasion — like an anniversary dinner — to wow your partner.

3. Grace Karin High Waist Pencil Pant: Sure, a classic power suit proves you mean business. But opting for work pants in a bright red hue shows people that you mean business and have major confidence.

4. Kate Kasin High Waist Pleated Swing Skirt: The deep crimson hue on this flowy skirt will look beautiful around the holidays paired with a white sweater and sparkly heels!

5. ZESICA Women’s Cable Knit Sweater: Stay cozy through the cooler months with this knitted sweater. The nice thing about this rich hue is that it compliments all skin tones.

6. Hooever Women’s Wool Single-Breasted Peacoat: While I own so much red clothing, my favorite item is my scarlet peacoat. Something about it makes me feel very European and it brightens my mood on dreary winter days.

7. Levi’s Women’s Faux Leather Motorcycle Jacket: Black leather may be a staple, but there’s something so undeniably cool about a red leather jacket.

8. The Drop Women’s Addison Soft Bag: Not ready to full commit to a red piece of clothing? Ease into the color by completing your outfit with a red accessory — like this bestselling bag from The Drop.

9. CAMSOO Women’s Stylish Ankle Boots: Walk with a fire in your step (literally and figuratively) when you wear these red hot booties!

10: RUOFFETA Acrylic Rectangle Earrings: Spice up a neutral outfit and draw attention to your face by wearing bright red earrings. The subtle pop can really complete your look.

11. Artfish Women’s Sleeveless Tank Top: Wear this fun top with jeans or a skirt, and you have an easy going out outfit. You’re welcome!

12. SOJOS Retro Vintage Narrow Cat Eye Sunglasses: Channel the 1950s with these vintage-inspired sunglasses. The exaggerated cat eye and ruby red hue make them incredibly playful.

13. PRETTYGARDEN Women’s Swing Mini Dress: If a tropical vacation is in your future, you absolutely need this flirty dress. Just imagine the Instagram photos!

14. Dream Pairs Women’s Platform Pump Sandals: You can never go wrong with a statement red shoe. Because of the elevated platform, these are incredibly easy to walk in.

15. MANGOPOP Mock Turtleneck Bodysuit: While there’s a time and place for a neutral bodysuit, selecting a red bodysuit is a foolproof way to make your outfit more exciting without putting in much effort.

Shop With Us tip: Find the best gifts on Amazon personalized to your shopping history here!

Not done shopping? See more of our favorite products below:

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Related: Shop Fast! This Candle With Over 53K Reviews Is on Sale for a Limited Time Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Candle lovers, this one is for you! One of our favorite daily joys is lighting a scented candle and basking in its beautiful fragrance and warm glow. Some candles soothe and soften your mood, others make you feel […]

Related: Olivia Culpo Loves This Neck and Shoulder Massager: ‘It’s So Amazing’ Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. For most of us, neck, shoulder and back pain are recurring issues. As we lean over our computers, our phones, our coffee machines, our registers, etc., we create more aches, pains and tension. But that’s life these days! […]

Related: 9 Fall Fashion Staples to Suit Every Price Point at Nordstrom Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Take a look at your calendar this autumn. If you’re anything like Us, it’s probably jam-packed. Weddings, outdoor adventures and costume parties only scratch the surface of the fun fall ushers in each September. Since most of Us […]