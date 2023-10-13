Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Candle lovers, this one is for you! One of our favorite daily joys is lighting a scented candle and basking in its beautiful fragrance and warm glow. Some candles soothe and soften your mood, others make you feel awake and refreshed and many may remind you of warm, happy memories.

Of course, some candles are quite expensive — and while we love them, we can’t always justify the price. That’s why we love brands like Chesapeake Bay. The company’s candles smell like heaven, have lovely designs and are fairly priced. Even better is when they’re on sale!

Get the Chesapeake Bay 11oz Scented Candle in a variety of scents (originally $20) starting at just $14 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 13, 2023, but are subject to change.

This three-wick coffee table jar candle has over 53,000 reviews on Amazon and a super high rating. It’s made with a clean, soy wax blend, had lead-free wicks and contains natural essential oils. Each one is poured in the USA as well. Extra points for being 100% recyclable!

Visually, this candle is a stunner, thanks to its wood lid and frosted glass, allowing the flickering flames to subtly shine through, creating a gorgeous glimmer. It also features minimal lettering in a simple font, rather than a big sticker label or logo. Each one has an approximate burn time of 24 hours. But we know what you’re wondering — what are your scent options?

One very cool thing about these Chesapeake Bay candles is that each one is designed for a different mood or purpose. Peace + Tranquility has a cozy cashmere and jasmine scent, while Awaken + Invigorate peps you up with lemongrass and eucalyptus. You could also light Love + Passion, letting the scents of grapefruit and mango linger for a date night at home, or try Serenity + Calm for a lavender-thyme scent that will help you wind down for bed.

Each of the above coffee table jar candles is on sale right now, plus a few more you can discover on the Amazon page’s drop-down. $14 is the best deal! If you’re looking for a different size candle, however, don’t go anywhere. The same page has other size and design options available, plus two-packs as well. Remember, this deal is for a limited time only!

Get the Chesapeake Bay 11oz Scented Candle in a variety of scents (originally $20) starting at just $14 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 13, 2023, but are subject to change.

Looking for something else? Shop ore from Chesapeake Bay here and explore more candles at Amazon here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

