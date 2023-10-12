Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Prime Day is over — but we’re not letting the party die down. There are still deals out there — and we’re making sure to showcase the best of the best!

Wish you had grabbed another sweater in the sale? A new bag or bracelet? You’re in the right place. Scroll down to see our favorite post-Prime Day fashion deal picks. They’re all on sale… for now!

Sweaters and Sweatshirts

1. Our Absolute Favorite: A mind-blowing deal on a trendy piece from a fan-favorite brand? Obviously, we’re thrilled about the sale on this Levi’s sweater vest!

2. We Also Love: Comfy, cute, warm, durable — we have only nice things to say about this Champion zip-up hoodie!

3. We Can’t Forget: A cozy cardigan is a must-own, and the deal on this 525 America Rent the Runway cardigan will let you own a luxury piece for less!

4. Bonus: You’ll wear this Trendy Queen Half-Zip anywhere and everywhere this fall and winter. Which color is your favorite?

Tops and Dresses

5. Our Absolute Favorite: We can’t get enough of square necklines lately, and this long-sleeve Mangopop top perfectly demonstrates why!

6. We Also Love: Looking for simple, comfy, timeless tops? Make sure to add a few colors of this tri-blend Fruit of the Loom tee to your Amazon cart!

7. We Can’t Forget: We just know you’re going to receive so many compliments when you wear this ribbed Blooming Jelly dress out and about!

8. Bonus: Want to pull off florals in fall? This Zesica dress said, “No problem!”

Pants and Skirts

9. Our Absolute Favorite: Loving the tennis skirt trend? You won’t want to skip over this Champion skort, on sale in four colors!

10. We Also Love: You’ll reach for your jeans less and less often once you have these Minibee corduroy pants available in your closet!

11. We Can’t Forget: Now that we’ve seen this pocketed SweatyRocks midi skirt, we don’t think we could go on without it!

12. Bonus: Earning the title of Amazon’s Choice, we’re sure anyone looking for a versatile pair of straight-leg pants would love these Lee pants!

Accessories

13. Our Absolute Favorite: Shop fast! This is your chance to save $40 on the iconic Marc Jacobs Large Tote Bag!

14. We Also Love: Another designer score! Save now on this beautiful Ted Baker Sarsa crystal bracelet!

15. We Can’t Forget: Sweater weather also means scarf season! This elegant Maamgic scarf is our pick!

16. Bonus: Keep your hair safe and sound under this Yanibest beanie, thanks to its silky lining!

17. Last but Not Least: The natural beauty of this Viclolin stone necklace is no joke. A very giftable pick too!

