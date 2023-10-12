Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
Prime Day is over — but we’re not letting the party die down. There are still deals out there — and we’re making sure to showcase the best of the best!
Wish you had grabbed another sweater in the sale? A new bag or bracelet? You’re in the right place. Scroll down to see our favorite post-Prime Day fashion deal picks. They’re all on sale… for now!
Sweaters and Sweatshirts
1. Our Absolute Favorite: A mind-blowing deal on a trendy piece from a fan-favorite brand? Obviously, we’re thrilled about the sale on this Levi’s sweater vest!
2. We Also Love: Comfy, cute, warm, durable — we have only nice things to say about this Champion zip-up hoodie!
3. We Can’t Forget: A cozy cardigan is a must-own, and the deal on this 525 America Rent the Runway cardigan will let you own a luxury piece for less!
4. Bonus: You’ll wear this Trendy Queen Half-Zip anywhere and everywhere this fall and winter. Which color is your favorite?
Tops and Dresses
5. Our Absolute Favorite: We can’t get enough of square necklines lately, and this long-sleeve Mangopop top perfectly demonstrates why!
6. We Also Love: Looking for simple, comfy, timeless tops? Make sure to add a few colors of this tri-blend Fruit of the Loom tee to your Amazon cart!
7. We Can’t Forget: We just know you’re going to receive so many compliments when you wear this ribbed Blooming Jelly dress out and about!
8. Bonus: Want to pull off florals in fall? This Zesica dress said, “No problem!”
Pants and Skirts
9. Our Absolute Favorite: Loving the tennis skirt trend? You won’t want to skip over this Champion skort, on sale in four colors!
10. We Also Love: You’ll reach for your jeans less and less often once you have these Minibee corduroy pants available in your closet!
11. We Can’t Forget: Now that we’ve seen this pocketed SweatyRocks midi skirt, we don’t think we could go on without it!
12. Bonus: Earning the title of Amazon’s Choice, we’re sure anyone looking for a versatile pair of straight-leg pants would love these Lee pants!
Accessories
13. Our Absolute Favorite: Shop fast! This is your chance to save $40 on the iconic Marc Jacobs Large Tote Bag!
14. We Also Love: Another designer score! Save now on this beautiful Ted Baker Sarsa crystal bracelet!
15. We Can’t Forget: Sweater weather also means scarf season! This elegant Maamgic scarf is our pick!
16. Bonus: Keep your hair safe and sound under this Yanibest beanie, thanks to its silky lining!
17. Last but Not Least: The natural beauty of this Viclolin stone necklace is no joke. A very giftable pick too!
Looking for something else? Explore more Amazon Fashion here and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!
Shop With Us tip: Find the best gifts on Amazon personalized to your shopping history here!
Not done shopping yet? see more of our favorite products below:
This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.
The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!