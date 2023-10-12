Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Please note, prices and deals are accurate at the date of publication but are subject to change.

Shackets have become a huge style trend over the last few years, with their popularity being bigger than ever as we go into fall 2023. It’s understandable — they’ll keep you warm on cooler days, but still are light enough to sport in sunny weather. They’re ideal for layering with just about any outfit, and also function as great utility shirts too. Plus, they’re soft, comfy and cozy!

We found what’s possibly the hugest-selling shacket available on Amazon, and best of all, it’s currently available at a deep discount — even after Prime Day! Keep on scrolling for more details on this trendy item, and how you can snag your own savings on the shacket now!

Get the Automet Women’s Casual Plaid Button-Down Shacket for just $36 (originally $50) at Amazon!

The Automet Women’s Casual Plaid Button-Down Shacket is an absolute smash hit on Amazon, currently claiming the top spot in Blouses & Button-Down Shirts and totaling over 11,500 individual reviews. What makes this sweater-jacket combo so special? First off, we have the unbeatable trendiness of the “shacket” style itself, which has gained more and more traction as we deal with the in-between weather patterns experienced during transitional seasons like spring and fall. When it’s hard to gauge how hot or cold any given day will end up being, a shacket is a good compromise for outerwear — not too heavy for sunny days, but not too light when a crisp breeze rolls in. They’re also incredibly easy to style, functioning similarly to a classic button-down flannel which can be worn solo or over a favorite tank or tee — matching easily with denim, leggings, yoga pants and more.

Automet’s shacket in particular is made from a mix of nylon and spandex for a skin-friendly, super-soft feel that’s comfortable to rock throughout the day. The loose fit is a dream for wearing either buttoned up as its own top, or unbuttoned with a tighter under shirt as a layering piece. This shacket is available in over a dozen different plaid patterns, ideal for pretty much any fall wardrobe (we’re particularly partial to the green plaid and apricot plaid!).

Get the Automet Women’s Casual Plaid Button-Down Shacket for just $36 (originally $50) at Amazon!

As we mentioned, the Automet Women’s Casual Plaid Button-Down Shacket has thousands upon thousands of purchases and reviews, and boasts a stellar 4.4 out of 5 star average rating on Amazon, with more than 8,000 shoppers giving the shacket a perfect score. “This item has exceeded my expectations in more ways than one,” raved one Amazon shopper. “One of the standout features of this shacket is its style and colors. I absolutely adore the somewhat plaid design and the range of colors incorporated into the fabric. It adds a touch of flair to my wardrobe, making it a versatile piece that can be dressed up or down. What truly impresses me about this shacket is its functionality. It’s warm enough to substitute for a jacket on cooler days, yet it’s incredibly lightweight, feeling like a shirt. As someone who tends to get cold easily, this item has become a staple both at home and at work. Its adaptability makes it a valuable addition to any wardrobe. I’ve even found it stylish enough to wear to work, which speaks to its versatility. It effortlessly transitions from a casual piece to a professional one, allowing me to get more mileage out of it in various settings.”

Whew! What an enthusiastic write-up. And that’s not the only one: “This has to be the BEST flannel I’ve purchased in a long time!” another reviewer gushed. “I love the quality on this. I’m typically disappointed with flannels. I always feel like I’m not getting what I’m paying for. Not with this flannel. It’s thick and has great feel to it. This is cozy!” A similarly happy customer added that they loved the shacket for its layering properties: “I bought this shirt to layer with another shirt and it was a great choice. The fit is roomy and the only problem was choosing which color to buy, so I bought 2 different color plaids and I love them! I have long arms and finding shirts to fit has always been a problem, not with these shirts.” Make sure to grab your own Automet Shacket (or a few!) while this bestseller is still on sale!

See it: Get the Automet Women’s Casual Plaid Button-Down Shacket for just $36 (originally $50) at Amazon!

