Feeling bloated? Feeling sluggish? Feeling… blah? Sometimes that’s the best way to describe it. It’s a clouded mix of physical and emotional woes, and it’s hard to shake off. We can try to push ourselves through a workout, spend some quiet time meditating or cook a healthy meal, but still — the blah-ness persists.
This calls for a detox! Now that the weather is cooling off and we’re fully focused on fall, we can think of no better option than a cozy, hot, yummy tea blend. Nervous about screwing up your stomach? Don’t fret — Hey Girl is here to save the day!
Get the Hey Girl Cleanse Blend – Sweet Surprise (originally $28) or just $20 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 11, 2023, but are subject to change.
When you want to go from feeling blah to feeling your best, a single cup of this tea could be all you need. It could have a positive effect on your gut health and digestion, therefore reducing bloat, helping to lead to a flatter stomach. It may also help control hunger if you’re prone to snacking!
This tea blend is designed to be “easy on the tummy” so rather than waking up with cramps, you can wake up to a rejuvenated feeling. It acts as a gentle, natural laxative, made with all-natural aromatic herbs including anti-inflammatory senna leaf, detoxifying burdock root, metabolism-boosting lemongrass and more. It’s also caffeine-free, so don’t worry about drinking it at night!
This cleansing tea is keto-friendly, gluten-free and non-GMO. It’s also zero calories! It even comes in two flavors: Sweet Surprise and an indulgent Mint Chocolate. No need to hold your nose while drinking. You’ll likely come to enjoy it and even look forward to it!
It’s recommended that you drink one cup of this detox tea after dinner/before bedtime. Scoop a heaping teaspoon into a tea filter or infuser and let it steep in boiling water for five to 10 minutes, depending on your desired strength. Drink it hot — or pour it over ice if you prefer!
