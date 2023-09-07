Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Our toxic trait? We still bite our nails. Call it a nervous habit or a childhood coping mechanism, but we just can’t quit our compulsive behavior. If you also struggle with this problem, we just found a fix that may finally stop this cycle! The Resist Nail Bite Inhibitor and Restorative Treatment from Dermelect is a dual-purpose product which offers a true hands-off solution.

In addition to serving as a base or top coat, this clear nail polish also releases a bitter taste to discourage nail-biting. Plus, your nails will look strengthened and shiny rather than chipped and chewed. Keep scrolling to learn more about this innovative formula!

Get the Resist Nail Bite Inhibitor and Restorative Treatment for just $15 at Dermelect!

The Dermelect Resist helps restore healthy nails and cuticles while deterring nail-biting and thumb-sucking. All it takes is one time trying the unpleasant taste to keep your hands out of your mouth forever! Recommended for ages three and older, this nail polish helps you kick the habit from an early age. And as a bonus, your nails will look even better than ever!

Formulated with a protein peptide and vitamins B and E, this treatment effectively softens and strengthens nails. Whether your nails are bitten, damaged, weak, brittle or chipping, this polish will work wonders. It even helps with nail growth!

One reviewer reported, “This nail polish has helped me stop biting so quickly! In the first week my nails started growing so beautifully. The polish tastes so bad and it works so well.” Another shopper said, “I have tried other bad-tasting nail polishes, but this is the first one that has stopped me cold. My nails are the longest and strongest they have ever been.”

If you’re ready to quit biting your nails, then try this Dermelect treatment today!

