It may be June 4, but it’s officially summer in our minds. The “official” day isn’t for a few weeks, but we’re taking advantage of the early summer Mother Nature seems to be throwing our way! It was definitely a short spring — you won’t hear Us complaining!
Summer means it’s maxi dress season which we love. Not only are the right maxi dresses comfortable, but they’re also ultra-flattering! The long skirt adds length to your legs while a higher waist has a slimming effect. To help you nail the look, we gathered 13 of our favorite high-waist maxi dresses from retailers like Amazon, Free People, Abercrombie and Fitch and Nordstrom that make your legs look longer and your waist look smaller — guaranteed!
So read on for our top picks and absolute favorites. You just might want them all . . . don’t say we didn’t warn you!
1. Flower girl: If you don’t have a brunch to attend, you’ll have to find one just so you can wear this long floral dress! Note that reviewers say it runs a bit large, so you might want to size down — $79 at Nordstrom!
2. Keep a secret: This short-sleeve maxi dress has hidden pockets for all of your essentials, so you might not even need a purse! Grab a summery floral pattern or a solid color — $32 on Amazon!
3. Totally trendy: In case you missed it, A&F is having a moment! This strapless maxi dress is new and already selling out, making it a must-buy for the fashion enthusiast — $120 at Abercrombie and Fitch!
4. V-neck: We can’t believe this vibrant dress is 40% off! You’ll love how it highlights your bust in a modest way without going overboard. Hundreds of reviewers approve — originally $68, now $41!
5. Beach town: To find a Free People dress for under $100 is unheard of, especially a top-rated one! This extra-long frock has a relaxed fit without being so oversized that it drowns you out — $98 at Free People!
6. Any size: The design of this dress makes it suitable for any bust size. The hem has a two-layer ruffle that gives it a dynamic look. You can just tell how soft it is — $50 on Amazon!
7. Greek goddess: Time to plan a trip to Europe! This sleeveless dress has a classy rickrack trim that adds some contrast to a solid-color dress. The tan color is bound to make you look just that — tan — $99 at Nordstrom!
8. Choices galore: Given there are dozens (and we mean dozens) of color and pattern options to choose from, this V-neck faux wrap dress isn’t for the indecisive — originally $37, now $31 on Amazon!
9. Pretty pleated: If you think “pleated” means just the skirt, think again! This maxi dress has a pleated skirt to lengthen your legs as well as pleated detailing around the top, bust and back — $119 at Nordstrom!
10. Everyday outfit: We’re pretty sure you won’t want to wear anything else this summer after wearing this tiered V-neck dress with flutter sleeves. A polyester and rayon blend keeps it extra lightweight — $46 on Amazon!
11. Hurry up: This bestselling tie maxi dress highlights the waist and hides bloat, making it the perfect vacation or beach day outfit. Grab it in a neutral or bright shade — $130 at Abercrombie and Fitch!
12. Fancy night: You never know when you’ll need a cocktail dress! The halter neck style makes your midsection look longer, a major plus if you ask Us! At over 50% off, this rose red dress is going to go quickly — originally $46, now $20 on Amazon!
13. Crowd favorite: Simplicity is key with this deep V-neck dress. It has an ultra-stretchy feel, an elastic waist and a chic daisy pattern that will go with any sandals or sneakers — $30 on Amazon!