Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

It may be June 4, but it’s officially summer in our minds. The “official” day isn’t for a few weeks, but we’re taking advantage of the early summer Mother Nature seems to be throwing our way! It was definitely a short spring — you won’t hear Us complaining!

Related: I'll Be Using This Beach Cover-Up As an Out-to-Dinner Dress There’s nothing more zen than lying on the beach at 4 p.m., soaking in the last few rays of sunshine before heading up to shower and get ready for dinner. It’s a combination of feeling relaxed, sleepy, happy and content as well as excited for the evening ahead. You get to wear one of your […]

Summer means it’s maxi dress season which we love. Not only are the right maxi dresses comfortable, but they’re also ultra-flattering! The long skirt adds length to your legs while a higher waist has a slimming effect. To help you nail the look, we gathered 13 of our favorite high-waist maxi dresses from retailers like Amazon, Free People, Abercrombie and Fitch and Nordstrom that make your legs look longer and your waist look smaller — guaranteed!

So read on for our top picks and absolute favorites. You just might want them all . . . don’t say we didn’t warn you!

1. Flower girl: If you don’t have a brunch to attend, you’ll have to find one just so you can wear this long floral dress! Note that reviewers say it runs a bit large, so you might want to size down — $79 at Nordstrom!

2. Keep a secret: This short-sleeve maxi dress has hidden pockets for all of your essentials, so you might not even need a purse! Grab a summery floral pattern or a solid color — $32 on Amazon!

3. Totally trendy: In case you missed it, A&F is having a moment! This strapless maxi dress is new and already selling out, making it a must-buy for the fashion enthusiast — $120 at Abercrombie and Fitch!

4. V-neck: We can’t believe this vibrant dress is 40% off! You’ll love how it highlights your bust in a modest way without going overboard. Hundreds of reviewers approve — originally $68, now $41!

5. Beach town: To find a Free People dress for under $100 is unheard of, especially a top-rated one! This extra-long frock has a relaxed fit without being so oversized that it drowns you out — $98 at Free People!

6. Any size: The design of this dress makes it suitable for any bust size. The hem has a two-layer ruffle that gives it a dynamic look. You can just tell how soft it is — $50 on Amazon!

7. Greek goddess: Time to plan a trip to Europe! This sleeveless dress has a classy rickrack trim that adds some contrast to a solid-color dress. The tan color is bound to make you look just that — tan — $99 at Nordstrom!

8. Choices galore: Given there are dozens (and we mean dozens) of color and pattern options to choose from, this V-neck faux wrap dress isn’t for the indecisive — originally $37, now $31 on Amazon!

9. Pretty pleated: If you think “pleated” means just the skirt, think again! This maxi dress has a pleated skirt to lengthen your legs as well as pleated detailing around the top, bust and back — $119 at Nordstrom!

10. Everyday outfit: We’re pretty sure you won’t want to wear anything else this summer after wearing this tiered V-neck dress with flutter sleeves. A polyester and rayon blend keeps it extra lightweight — $46 on Amazon!

11. Hurry up: This bestselling tie maxi dress highlights the waist and hides bloat, making it the perfect vacation or beach day outfit. Grab it in a neutral or bright shade — $130 at Abercrombie and Fitch!

12. Fancy night: You never know when you’ll need a cocktail dress! The halter neck style makes your midsection look longer, a major plus if you ask Us! At over 50% off, this rose red dress is going to go quickly — originally $46, now $20 on Amazon!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

13. Crowd favorite: Simplicity is key with this deep V-neck dress. It has an ultra-stretchy feel, an elastic waist and a chic daisy pattern that will go with any sandals or sneakers — $30 on Amazon!