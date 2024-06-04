Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

There’s nothing more zen than lying on the beach at 4 p.m., soaking in the last few rays of sunshine before heading up to shower and get ready for dinner. It’s a combination of feeling relaxed, sleepy, happy and content as well as excited for the evening ahead. You get to wear one of your cute vacay outfits!

But if you’re traveling in a carry-on bag or just need to pack light, getting dressed for the evening can be a little less exciting. You typically have to sacrifice one thing for another; in other words, if you bring the cute cover-up, you don’t have space for the dress. But not this time! I found a loophole that saves time, space and money, and it comes in the form of a trendy beach dress!

With limited luggage space, this garment gives you two high-fashion outfits in one, one for the beach and another for dinner. I’ll be reversing the order — wearing this dress from dinner to the beach the next day — to avoid a sunscreen-covered dinner outfit, but you could theoretically wear this straight from sand to restaurant!

100% rayon material gives this cover-up dress a breathable, soft and ultra-lightweight feel for comfortable all-day wear. A mid-thigh length ensures your legs won’t sweat either, whether you’re sitting by the pool, exploring the city or having a nice outdoor meal (or all of the above!). In the best way, this cover-up is designed to make you forget you’re wearing anything at all!

It has a v-neck design, flutter sleeves, loose fit and waist-defining drawstring, making it the perfect balance of sultry and modest. The drawstring waist also ups the flattering ante, highlighting your shape without squeezing or constricting. It’ll be your new go-to outfit to hide the inevitable margarita-induced bloating!

If you’re wearing this dress to the beach, a pair of flip-flops and a sun hat are all you need to be the most stylish gal by the water. For a classy out-to-dinner getup, you can easily mix and match this dress with any of the nice sandals and jewelry you brought. I’ll be wearing mine with strappy wedges, layered necklaces, a crossbody bag and dainty rings, but do whatever suits your vacation wardrobe best!

There are nearly 40 different colors and patterns to choose from, so you’re destined to find your perfect match! I’m counting down the days until this versatile outfit shows up on my doorstep.

Get the Ekouaer Short-Sleeve Cover-Up Dress for $24 (originally $36) on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 4, 2024, but are subject to change.

