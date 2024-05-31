Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Move over, pickleball! It is — and always has been — golfing season. Pickleball may be trendy, but nothing will ever have as much summer sports authority as golf. If you’re a golfer gal, you know how relaxing a day on the course can be — whether you’re actually golfing or just watching your friends from the cart, an ice-cold beverage in hand.

There’s a certain classiness to golfing that most other sports don’t have (aside from maybe polo and cricket), so it’s essential you dress the part! The course can be sweltering though, especially at noon on a Sunday. If you’re in need of some new tops that’ll keep you cool while fitting your luxe golfer aesthetic, you came to the right place — we gathered 16 of our favorite golfing tops that you’ll want to wear all summer long!

Oh, and if you haven’t ever stepped foot on a golf course (and don’t plan to) but want to look the part, these tops are for you, too — just wear one with a skirt and sneakers and talk about a wild par three . . . nobody will ever know!

Related: This Ultra-Flattering Zip-Up Is My New Hot Girl Walk Uniform Given my deep Midwestern roots, I enjoy walks all year round — yes, even in the freezing cold — but I’m with the fairweather walkers on this one . . . summer is where it’s at! A hot girl walk in December is tolerable, but a summer hot girl walk is life-giving . . . […]

1. Real deal: People might ask you what tournament you compete in when you wear this deep v-neck top. The stitching is ultra-luxe — $98 at Radmor Golf!

2. Pretty in pink: You don’t have to get this top in pink, but we love the combo of pink with a white skirt, gloves and shoes — $26 on Amazon!

3. Any court sport: Prefer tennis? Badminton? This flattering top is hip-length, slim-fitting and soft on the skin with minimal seams — originally $68, now $49 at lululemon!

4. Nearly nautical: Any peek into the fashion world and you know — A&F is totally back! This sculpting top pairs perfectly with a high-rise skirt — $45 at Abercrombie & Fitch!

5. Racerback tank: Imagine an elegant-looking racerback tank that rich moms wear to the course . . . that’s this top — originally $30, now $27 on Amazon!

6. Long sleeve: Whether you’re all about protecting your skin or simply don’t want the tan lines, this lightweight long-sleeve has you covered (literally) — $62 at Nike!

7. Blue sky: This tank top has an ultra-flattering fit, perfect for the casual day-to-day on or off the course. We love this sky blue hue — $64 at Nordstrom!

8. Air it out: The last place you want to be sweating is your armpits. With plenty of ventilation, this polyester and spandex tee will keep you dry — originally $27, now $23 on Amazon!

9. Super light: You might forget you’re even wearing clothes when you put on this semi-mesh top. Just don’t forget a sports bra — $48 at Dick’s Sporting Goods!

10. Printed plaid: Calling all the pattern lovers out there! This athletic tank comes in dozens of patterns and sizes XS through 3XL — $29 on Amazon!

11. UV protected: You won’t need that bottle of aloe . . . not for your golfing adventures at least — originally $20, now $18 on Amazon!

12. Green on green: If you want to be one with the putting green, this grass-colored shirt with white detailing is all you need — $124 at Nordstrom!

13. A steal: Zella is one of our favorite activewear brands and this quarter zip is no exception! Wear it for golf, tennis and yoga — originally $55, now $41 at Nordstrom!

14. Polo, too?: Whether you play polo or don’t (or don’t even know what it is), you’ll look like you do in this Dri-FIT top — $58 at Nike!

15. Good stretch: Fast-drying, breathable and light, this top is destined to be your new favorite! Grab it in one of 17 different colors — $27 on Amazon!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

16. Probably royal: We’re obsessed with the clean-girl aesthetic this top provides! Wear it with white jeans and sandals to the post-golf brunch — $40 on Amazon!