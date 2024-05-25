Your account
17 Ultra-Lightweight Jumpsuits That Feel Airy — Even in 90-Degree Heat

By
jumpsuit
Getty Images

Summer came early for most of the United States! Friends everywhere from San Francisco to Boston tell Us they’ve spent at least a day or two tanning in 78 and sunny — so have we! The heat wave doesn’t seem to be going anywhere anytime soon, either . . . it’s only just begun!

We love the hot weather, but July adds a sweltering twist. If a tank top stuck to your back or jean shorts squishing your stomach starts to kill your vibe, same — that’s why choosing the right outfit is key! Rompers are a great option, but if you’ve already worn your fav a few too many times, a jumpsuit can be just as airy (if not more)!

The right jumpsuit, that is . . . the wrong one can make you feel even hotter and not in a good way. That’s why we gathered 17 sleeveless jumpsuits that will make you forget you’re even wearing clothes . . . the constant compliments will remind you, though!

1. Girly girl: The straps on this loose jumpsuit give total fairy vibes. Wear this outfit with flip flops for the beach and strappy wedges for dinner — $40!

2. Second skin: A polyester, rayon and spandex blend is the secret to what makes this classy jumpsuit so stretchy and light — originally $36, now $29!

3. Flattering fit: We’re obsessed with the way this boho outfit crosses over above the elastic waist. It gives any shape an hourglass look — $35!

4. Tie straps: For Memorial Day weekend only, Forever 21 has some of its bestselling items at 50% off, including this darling wide-leg outfit — originally $30, now $15!

5. Perfectly smocked: You don’t want anything tight on your body when it’s steamy outside, but the sweat-wicking bodice of this jumpsuit is an exception — $34!

6. So professional: This outfit is suitable for Sunday brunch and the office alike! You’ll love the tie waist, buttons and overall classy flair — $40!

7. Cargo look: Cargo and summer taupe are totally in right now — combine them and you’re left with this halter neck masterpiece — $60!

8. Beauty queen: You can easily dress this spaghetti strap jumpsuit up or down with a change of shoes and jewelry. We love the back cutout — originally $35, now $17!

9. No straps needed: There are 18 different colors to choose from in this high-fashion item. We want to grab them all, especially with a sale — originally $60, now $44!

10. Elegant overalls: If “overalls” makes you think of farms, blue jeans or something related to corn, check it out . . . overalls just got a chic new twist$37!

11. Party time: Maybe you prefer to lay low, but this sexy jumpsuit will make you want to sing and dance all day long — $43!

12. Super light: When we tell you wearing this jumpsuit feels like wearing nothing, we mean it! You’ll enter your beach babe era instantly — originally $31, now $20!

13. Fashionistas only: You know how popular linen is! This cotton and linen blend jumpsuit has the look of linen with the weight of cotton — $33!

14. Tank top: It’s a neverending tank! This crewneck jumpsuit has pockets, a back eyelet closure and wide pants. It couldn’t be easier to style — $30!

15. Floral galore: We can’t get over how summery this baggy, weightless outfit is! It’s a number-one bestseller for a reason — $40!

16. Simply silver: There’s something about this jumpsuit that gives rich-mom energy. Pair it with some white sneakers and sunglasses to really seal the look — originally $30, now $26!

17. Beach ready: Save 20% at checkout when you snag this square neck one-piece! Wear it as is or over your favorite bikini set — originally $40, now $32!

