This might be a hot take, but skirts can be much more comfortable than shorts, especially during the summer! There’s better air flow, less constriction and more ways to style! With warm weather in the mix, we’re all about white skirts in particular. Since they’re seasonal, we want to wear them as much as we can until Labor Day!

But not all white skirts are created equal — some are itchy, pokey, overpriced, low quality and stiff. To ensure you’re enjoying every minute of white skirt season, we rounded up 12 of the comfiest, high-quality white skirts made of denim, rayon, spandex and more. Whether you’re looking for a cargo miniskirt or a maxi beach one, we’ve got you covered with these finds from stores like Amazon, Nordstrom and lululemon. Let’s dive in!

1. Waist tie: You won’t find a more elegant and flattering maxi skirt. It even has secret pockets for all of your essentials — $30!

2. Mermaid tail: There’s something about this ruched bodycon midi skirt that gives under-the-sea energy. Wear it with a top or sea shell bra — $27!

3. Hamptons mom: It doesn’t matter if you’re trying to nail the rich-mom or the Hamptons look . . . you’ll do both — $158!

4. Boho beauty: We can’t get enough of the tiers and linen look of this skirt. An ultra-stretchy waistband is just a bonus — originally $39, now $35!

5. Tennis skirt: If you actually play tennis (or in this age pickleball), you’re going to want to check out this sports white skirt with built-in shorts — originally $30, now $25!

6. Cargo mini: Pockets, pockets and more pockets! You’ll love the way this denim-looking mini skirt shapes your backside — $30!

7. Office party: Corporate fashionistas don’t need to settle for dress pants! Not when you can rock this long satin skirt with a blouse — $35!

8. Midi jean: Everyone needs at least one go-with-everything jean skirt. You’ll have a hard time putting this one away come September — $99!

9. Athleisure queen: When it comes to lululemon, you never have to worry about quality — it’s a guaranteed win on and off the court — $78!

10. Beach babe: This skirt can be a cover-up, but it definitely doesn’t stop there. Wear this maxi skirt from the beach to a nice dinner out— $22!

11. Side slit: It’s fun, it’s flirty, it’s soft and it’s one of our absolute favorite pieces. Grab one in white and one in black — $34!

12. Total trendsetter: Denim maxi skirts are coming back into style, especially ones like this with utility detailing and a paneled design — originally $98, now $49!