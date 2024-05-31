Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

The only thing worse than being bloated on any given day is being bloated on a day you really don’t want to be bloated — beach days, friends’ wedding days, birthdays, the works. Occasional bloating is actually very normal, especially for women (hello, menstrual cycles!). That doesn’t make it any less of a nuisance though!

A bloated belly shouldn’t stop you from wearing that top, bikini or dress you love, but if it does, we get it — we’re people too! Changing an outfit to mask that poofy feeling is life sometimes. But while doing a little pre-weekend online shopping peruse, we found a dress that has become our newest flattering obsession; it’ll come in clutch when you’re bloated and when you’re not!

That’s right — you’ll want to wear this dress 24/7 all spring, summer and fall long. It has a loose and flowy design, buttons going from the mid-thigh up, chest pockets on both sides, side slits, a foldable collar and more. An irregular hem coupled with snap button pockets and roll-up sleeves gives this outfit a casual flair, perfect for a beach day! It makes the ideal beach cover-up with flip-flops, sunnies and your favorite bikini.

That said, this outfit can be easily dressed up. The buttons are white, pairing perfectly with pearly sneakers and a white designer bag for the day-to-day. If you really want to dress to the nines, try wearing this dress with strappy sandals, bold gold earrings, a nice blowout and an oversized tote. You’ll give off classy and utterly unaffected vibes everywhere you go!

And since this dress is made of a rayon and polyester blend, it has a smooth, lightweight texture that doesn’t make you feel weighed down; the dress holds its shape enough that it won’t hug your tummy area, but still feels airy. See what we mean? It’s an ultra-flattering find!

You can wear this dress to work, to the beach, to brunch and anywhere else the day takes you — bloated or not! It comes in three different color options, all of the utmost versatility. All are on sale, so let this be your sign! We love the light blue shade for summer, but the army green and denim colors can be summery, too . . . just add flip-flops!

Get the Wataxii Long Sleeve Maxi Dress for $20 (originally $25) at Walmart!