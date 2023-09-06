Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Time for a Summer 2023 Summary! Here are some things we know to be true: Adidas Sambas were the It shoes of the summer, Barbie was the It movie of the summer and Sofia Richie was the It girl of the summer! It’s hard to deny the model’s influence, following her star-studded wedding in the South of France to Elliot Grainge. She’s blowing up and breaking the Internet, from magazine features to brand collaborations — just yesterday, she announced a partnership with David Yurman!

Known for her classic style and natural makeup, Richie has perfected the art of the slicked-back bun. And now we know her beauty secret behind the iconic look: it’s the Oribe Matte Waves Texture Lotion! The trendsetter took to TikTok to share the “really easy technique” behind her “lazy girl hairstyle” tutorial.

Keep scrolling to learn Richie’s sleek bun routine!

Get the Oribe Matte Waves Texture Lotion for just $42 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 5, 2023, but are subject to change.

Here is Richie’s step-by-step sleek bun breakdown:

With wet hair, find a strong center part with a comb. Brush your hair out, keeping the center part in place. Apply a hair mask all over. Take the front hair in front of ears and clip the right and left sections off. Apply the Oribe Matte Waves Texture Lotion. (“I can pretty much do this hairstyle with any product, but for me, I need an Oribe lotion,” Richie said.) Brush hair back and lock the ponytail in place with a hair tie. Unclip the front pieces and brush them back, while applying the lotion to seal down any baby hairs. Richie said she’ll brush her hair “as tight as I can.” Twist hair around the ponytail into a bun and tie it down. Brush out any imperfections. Go in with a pump of lotion to tame any flyaways. Go in with an oil to graze hair for “extra sleek shine,” Richie said. “I think this honestly makes the difference.”

Get the Oribe Matte Waves Texture Lotion for just $42 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 5, 2023, but are subject to change.

Oribe is one of our all-time favorite haircare brands! The products work like a charm and also smell amazing. Win-win! This Matte Waves Texture Lotion helps you get salt-spray beach waves, adding grip for styling. The lightweight formula delivers a medium hold.

Whether you’re going for a slicked-back bun like Richie or loose waves, this Oribe texture lotion will get the job done!

See it! Get the Oribe Matte Waves Texture Lotion for just $42 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 5, 2023, but are subject to change.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Not what you’re looking for? Shop more from Oribe here and explore more haircare here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Not done shopping yet? See more of our favorite products below:

Related: Sofia Richie Uses This $8 Mascara With Over 100K Reviews ‘Every Single Day’ Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Stars — they’re just like Us. Seriously, they buy budget-friendly beauty too! But we didn’t expect Sofia Richie to swear by a drugstore brand. The burgeoning TikTok star is known for her quiet luxury looks, especially during her […]

Related: Meghann Fahy Swears by This Nasal Spray for Seasonal Allergies When She’s on Set Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Now that summer is coming to an end, our allergies are starting to act up again. Everyone we know seems to have an ear, nose or throat ailment! If you’ve been feeling under the weather lately, you’re not […]

Related: Kim Kardashian Says This Immune Support Spray ‘Works Amazing’ on Sore Throats Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Fall and winter are coming, and you know what that means — cold season is upon Us. As soon as temperatures drop, our immune systems become vulnerable and we’re more prone to catching a cold — and not […]

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!