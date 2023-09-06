Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Now that summer is coming to an end, our allergies are starting to act up again. Everyone we know seems to have an ear, nose or throat ailment! If you’ve been feeling under the weather lately, you’re not alone. According to the CDC, one in three adults reported having seasonal allergies in 2021. So, these symptoms are definitely not in your head (although the congestion definitely is!).

Stars — they’re just like Us. They also suffer from seasonal allergies!

We didn’t have medical advice from Meghann Fahy on our 2023 Bingo card, but here we are! The multi-talented star of The White Lotus revealed some of her must-have products to New York Magazine’s The Strategist, including the Astepro Allergy Nasal Spray. “I have suffered from seasonal allergies for as long as I can remember,” Fahy said. “Most of the allergy medicine out there takes 24 hours to work, and even then, it has to build up in your system. This is the first nasal spray that works in 30 minutes — huge news for anyone with allergies. It’s steroid-free, which is so exciting to me..”

Keep scrolling to shop this wellness remedy from Amazon!

Get the Astepro Allergy Nasal Spray for just $23 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 6, 2023, but are subject to change.

If you’re prone to sneezing or a runny nose due to allergies, then try this Astepro Allergy Nasal Spray! In just 30 minutes, you’ll experience allergy relief that lasts for up to 24 hours. Available without a prescription, each bottle delivers 200 metered sprays. As a bonus, this spray is steroid-free, alcohol-free and fragrance-free.

Get the Astepro Allergy Nasal Spray for just $23 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 6, 2023, but are subject to change.

This antihistamine spray targets nasal congestion, runny nose and sneezing, fighting common allergens such as dust, pet dander, pollen and mold. One reviewer raved, “Astepro has been AMAZING. It works, in my opinion, better than Flonase but without any steroids or related side effects. I can’t recommend this enough.” Make sure you consult with your doctor before trying this new medication — available on Amazon now!

See it! Get the Astepro Allergy Nasal Spray for just $23 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 6, 2023, but are subject to change.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Not what you’re looking for? Shop more from Astepro here and explore more nasal sprays here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Not done shopping yet? See more of our favorite products below:

Related: Kim Kardashian Says This Immune Support Spray ‘Works Amazing’ on Sore Throats Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Fall and winter are coming, and you know what that means — cold season is upon Us. As soon as temperatures drop, our immune systems become vulnerable and we’re more prone to catching a cold — and not […]

Related: Best Hair Growth Supplements: 5 Vitamins for Hair Growth Branded content. Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Are you missing your dazzling head of locks or the length and strength of Rampunzel’s hair from yesteryear? Then you might want to know more about the most effective hair growth supplements in 2023. This article […]

Related: Shoppers Say These Yummy Gummies Helped Them Lose Weight If you want to help supplement your weight loss regimen, shoppers say these ACV gummies from Olly have given them an added boost — details

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!