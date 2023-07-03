Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

A proper diet and regular exercise are the cornerstones of any weight loss regimen, but there are ways to boost your routine and reach your goals faster. For starters, vitamins and supplements can certainly help — one of the most popular being the addition of apple cider vinegar to your diet.

A few years back, DIY apple cider vinegar recipes to create your own health shot from store-bought ACV went viral. The only problem? As healthy as those concoctions were, they were pretty lackluster in the taste department. But now, we don’t have to go through this pesky problem thanks to ACV gummies — like these ones from OLLY! Not only do they boast all of the benefits of apple cider vinegar, they’re actually yummy and enjoyable to eat!

Get the OLLY Metabolism Gummy Rings for prices starting at $18 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 30, 2023, but are subject to change.

You may be wondering the reason why these gummies are seriously beneficial for weight loss purposes, and the answer lies in the fact that apple cider vinegar can naturally support your metabolism and digestive health. When you’re properly metabolizing carbs and lipids, shedding a few extra pounds may be easier — and ACV is also known to help curb cravings as well. In addition, these gummies may also help you feel more energized, which can be huge when it comes to feeling motivated to step into the gym and get your sweat on!

Of course, every body is different, so you won’t know if adding these gummies to your diet will help you with your specific health goals until you try them. If you have any concerns, consulting a physician is always a wise idea! Across the board, shoppers say they have seen a major difference in how they feel after starting their gummy journey! Reviewers say they immediately felt more energized and less groggy — even noticing they make healthier food choices and feel healthier overall. We’re not saying these gummies have magical powers to take you down a few pant sizes, but they just may be one of the missing puzzle pieces on the way to reach your goals.

