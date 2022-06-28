13 of the Best Travel Pillows for Plane Rides and Road Trips

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Big trip coming up? Let’s make it an opportunity for a big nap too. Whether you’re spending a few hours in the air as you cruise across the country or days in a car or on the train, comfort is of the utmost importance. A soft neck pillow or even a supportive back pillow can make a huge difference in your trip!

We’ve picked out 13 of the best travel pillows we could find on Amazon below, offering you all different types of options to best suit your sleeping style. These make for great gifts too, especially for fellow frequent travelers!

Huzi Infinity Pillow

This pillow is one of our favorites to recommend because it’s so much more than your basic neck pillow. The infinity design lets you rest comfortably in basically any position, and it’s made with breathable bamboo fabric!

Get the Huzi Infinity Pillow for just $40 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 28, 2022, but are subject to change.

J-Pillow Chin Supporting Travel Pillow

If you don’t love the feeling of something wrapped around your entire neck, this J-shaped pillow is a great option. It has a pillowy head rest, neck support and unique chin support to keep your head comfortably in place!

Get the J-Pillow Chin Supporting Travel Pillow (originally $40) now starting at just $35 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 28, 2022, but are subject to change.

Travelrest Therapeutic Memory Foam Travel & Neck Pillow

Perfect for packing! This pillow just takes a few breaths to inflate, and then it’s time to rest easy, even if you’re upright in the middle seat. It has memory foam inserts and provides full lateral support so you get more than just neck comfort!

Get the Travelrest Therapeutic Memory Foam Travel & Neck Pillow for just $40 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 28, 2022, but are subject to change.

Ostrichpillow Light

If you’re someone who likes to sleep in a super dark, quiet room, a pillow that also covers your eyes and ears is the way to go for traveling!

Get the Ostrichpillow Light for just $45 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 28, 2022, but are subject to change.

Plummei Hooded Neck Pillow

Another great option is a neck pillow with an attached hood. The velvety fabric will set you up for the sweetest dreams!

Get the Plummei Hooded Neck Pillow for just $27 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 28, 2022, but are subject to change.

Cushion Lab Extra Dense Lumbar Pillow

If you feel like you need a major stretch session after every trip because your back is so stiff, try bringing a lumbar support pillow next time. This memory foam one is contoured to relieve pain from hours spent sitting!

Get the Cushion Lab Extra Dense Lumbar Pillow (originally $75) for just $66 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 28, 2022, but are subject to change.

Rilextec Travel Pillow Massager

Why stop at a travel pillow when you can have a travel pillow that also massages? This vibrating neck pillow can help you seriously chill out and finish your trip feeling refreshed!

Get the Rilextec Travel Pillow Massager for just $23 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 28, 2022, but are subject to change.

Aerobic Exercise Heating Neck Pillow

A little heat can make a big difference in helping you get comfy — especially on chilly planes and public transit. This heated pillow is rechargeable so you can use it without an outlet!

Get the Aerobic Exercise Heating Neck Pillow for just $37 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 28, 2022, but are subject to change.

Kimiandy Inflatable Travel Pillow

So what if you’re more of a stomach sleeper? This unique, innovative design lets you sleep face down while sitting up, even including holes for your arms to rest comfortably!

Get the Kimiandy Inflatable Travel Pillow for just $24 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 28, 2022, but are subject to change.

H HOMEWINS Travel Pillow for Kids

Toddlers and kids definitely need their rest on a long journey, so don’t forget to grab a cute neck pillow for them too! This one is even recommended for use in strollers, car seats and high chairs!

Get the H HOMEWINS Travel Pillow for Kids for just $15 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 28, 2022, but are subject to change.

Therm-a-Rest Lumbar Travel Pillow

This self-inflating lumbar support pillow is small and simple but does the trick. It’ll come in handy while you’re waiting in the terminal too!

Get the Therm-a-Rest Lumbar Travel Pillow for just $40 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 28, 2022, but are subject to change.

Maliton Inflatable Travel Foot Rest Pillow

If you have the leg room to spare, kick back and put your feet up with these inflatable pillows. They can also be turned over and used as beds for super young kids!

Get the Maliton Inflatable Travel Foot Rest Pillow (2-Pack) for just $45 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 28, 2022, but are subject to change.

World’s Best Feather Soft Microfiber Neck Pillow

If you’re simply looking for something classic, then forget the rest! This microfiber neck pillow is a tried-and-true find — and super affordable!

Get the World’s Best Feather Soft Microfiber Neck Pillow for just $11 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 28, 2022, but are subject to change.

