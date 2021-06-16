Channel Kristin Cavallari’s Cabo Style With This Ultra-Similar Sun Hat

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We have the same conversation with ourselves every year. It always goes a little something like this: “Sun hats are so chic and cool. But will they look good on me? Are they too much? But they’ll protect my eyes and skin too, so that’s a huge plus. But how much do they cost? How do you wear one?” And we basically go on and on until summer is over and we’ve lost our chance yet again.

This year, things change. We’re buying that sun hat, we’re wearing that sun hat…and we’re wearing it again, and again, and again! Thanks to a little inspiration from Kristin Cavallari and the feeling to go all out this year, we’ve found the one we’ve been waiting for our whole lives — and yes, the price is right!

Get the DRESHOW Straw Panama Fedora Beach Sun Hat for just $17 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 15, 2021, but are subject to change.

Cavallari has been vacationing in Cabo — yes, we’re recalling those iconic Laguna Beach days too — and of course she’s been blessing Us with some epic fashion content. In her Story, she posted a photo on the beach with an ivory, wide brim sun hat covering her eyes, a black ribbon wrapped around the crown. It was a whole vibe, and it was one we wanted for ourselves. We decided our moment had officially come, and we searched Amazon until we found just the right match to recreate the look!

This DRESHOW hat is so similar to KC’s in numerous ways. It’s the same natural shade, it has a wide brim (that can be folded upward like hers), it has a pinched, sculpted crown and it even has that black ribbon acting as a color-block accent. For under $20, we were obviously thrilled to find this accessory. It has so many glowing reviews too!

This hat is handwoven with high-quality straw that’s very lightweight and breathable. Even if you start to break a sweat, no one will know, because there’s an interior sweatband hiding inside. There’s also a tie you can use to tighten or loosen the fit! And when you’re ready to take your hat off for the day, you can fold it up for easy storage or packing!

Whether you’re wearing this hat to Cabo, a backyard pool, a local lake, out to brunch or simply to turn a bad hair day around, it’s reporting for duty. Grab yours today. There are other available colors too!

