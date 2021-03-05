Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

In this Shop With Us house, we stan Kristin Cavallari‘s style! She is one of our favorite celebrities to scope out when our well of fashion inspiration has run dry. Seriously, whenever we’re trying to create a laid-back look, we know that the former Very Cavallari star will provide us with a slew of chic ensembles to take notes from.

With the spring season coming in hot, we need to refresh our closets with new everyday pieces. Luckily, Cavallari was ahead of the curve, recently stepping out in this adorable mini skirt which she posted on her Instagram Stories. We were immediately captivated, and because she didn’t tag the brand, we took it upon ourselves to find a nearly identical version on Amazon.

Get the Miessial Women’s Boho Floral Print Ruffle Mini Skirt for prices starting at just $13, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 4, 2021, but are subject to change.

And guess what? We succeeded! This floral number from Miessial is just like KC’s cute piece — it has the same double-tiered and layered design, plus a slightly curved hem that mirrors her skirt’s silhouette. The patterns and shades may not be totally identical, but they’re both dainty, minimalist and perfect for spring.

Cavallari styled her skirt in a high-waisted fashion with a cozy pale pink crewneck sweater partially tucked into the waistband. Best of all, it’s so easy to nail the same vibe with a top you already own! While the skirt initially seems fairly dressy, the way Cavallari put her outfit together proves that you can make it a daily staple!

Get the Miessial Women’s Boho Floral Print Ruffle Mini Skirt for prices starting at just $13, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 4, 2021, but are subject to change.

Teaming this skirt with a reliable knit is a great way to make it work for the start of the season. Depending on where you live, it’s likely still brisk — and this combo allows you to let your legs breathe and keep warm at the same time. Of course, once the forecast heats up, reach for your go-to crop tops and bodysuits! When it comes to getting the look for less, this is a major score!

See it: Get the Miessial Women’s Boho Floral Print Ruffle Mini Skirt for prices starting at just $13, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 4, 2021, but are subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more styles from Miessial and shop all of the clothing, shoes and jewelry available at Amazon! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!