The 10 Best Stretch Mark Treatments for Women in Their 30s

Stretch marks can happen to all of Us at any time. Whether you gain or lose weight, develop them from pregnancy or go through another change in the body, stretch marks will pop up every now and again. But what most stretch marks have in common is that they’re incredibly difficult to get rid of!

You may be in the best shape of your life and still have these pesky lines causing stress. That said, we’re fans of embracing the way our bodies naturally look — but there’s no shame in wanting to make them appear less visible. After all, swimsuit season is on the horizon, and we want to feel as confident as possible before we strip down to our two-pieces!

The reason behind the appearance of stretch marks is a break in the elastin and collagen of your skin. Though they may never fully disappear, you can at least try to make them less noticeable by replenishing your skin with different nutrient-rich oils and creams to help it bounce back. If you want to know how thousands of shoppers have found success in their stretch mark journey, check out which serums and creams have received the absolute best accolades below!

Trilogy Certified Organic Rosehip Oil Pros 100% pure cold-pressed rosehip oil

Organic

Can be used on the face and body $42.00 See it!

TriLASTIN Nourishing Body Oil Pros Gentle formula suitable for sensitive skin

Hydrating

Non-greasy $28.00 See it!

Enaskin Naturals Belly Firming Cream Pros Bright citrus scent

Tightening and firming

Can be used all over the body $30.00 See it!

SOL DE JANEIRO Bum Bum Firmeza Body Oil Pros Tropical beachy scent

Works on both wet and dry skin

Caffeine tightening complex $52.00 See it!

Truly For Your Buns Bundle Pros Specifically formulated for the butt and thighs

Comes with serum and moisturizer combo

Fun fruity scent $48.00 See it!

Palmer's Cocoa Butter Formula Skin Therapy Oil Pros #1 Bestseller

Infused with rosehip oil

Super affordable

$9.00 See it!

Evereden Nourishing Stretch Mark Cream Pros Unscented

Non-toxic clean formula

Lightweight and fast-absorbing $49.00 See it!

Basq Intensive Treatment Stretch Mark Butter Pros Thick and creamy formula

Anti-itch

Clinically tested for allergies and sensitivity $32.00 See it!

Palmer's Cocoa Butter Formula with Vitamin E + Q10 Firming Butter Pros Firming formula

Glowing reviews

Very affordable $7.00 See it!

Nécessaire The Body Oil Pros 100% Organic and cold-pressed oil

Fast absorbing

Great for all ages $40.00 See it!

