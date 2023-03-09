Cancel OK
The 10 Best Stretch Mark Treatments for Women in Their 30s

Stretch-Marks-Before-After-Stock-Photo
Stretch marks can happen to all of Us at any time. Whether you gain or lose weight, develop them from pregnancy or go through another change in the body, stretch marks will pop up every now and again. But what most stretch marks have in common is that they’re incredibly difficult to get rid of!

You may be in the best shape of your life and still have these pesky lines causing stress. That said, we’re fans of embracing the way our bodies naturally look — but there’s no shame in wanting to make them appear less visible. After all, swimsuit season is on the horizon, and we want to feel as confident as possible before we strip down to our two-pieces!

The reason behind the appearance of stretch marks is a break in the elastin and collagen of your skin. Though they may never fully disappear, you can at least try to make them less noticeable by replenishing your skin with different nutrient-rich oils and creams to help it bounce back. If you want to know how thousands of shoppers have found success in their stretch mark journey, check out which serums and creams have received the absolute best accolades below!

Trilogy Certified Organic Rosehip Oil

Trilogy Certified Organic Rosehip Oil
Trilogy

Pros

  • 100% pure cold-pressed rosehip oil
  • Organic
  • Can be used on the face and body
$42.00
TriLASTIN Nourishing Body Oil

TriLASTIN Nourishing Body Oil (3.4oz / 100ml) | Skin Oil for Stretch Marks and Scars | Paraben-Free and Hypoallergenic | Belly Oil for Pregnancy and Postpartum | Nourishes, Moisturizes, and Hydrates
TriLASTIN

Pros

  • Gentle formula suitable for sensitive skin
  • Hydrating
  • Non-greasy
$28.00
Enaskin Naturals Belly Firming Cream

Enaskin Naturals Belly Firming Cream for Slimming and Weighting of Stomach, Thighs, for Women and Men
Enaskin Naturals

Pros

  • Bright citrus scent
  • Tightening and firming
  • Can be used all over the body
$30.00
SOL DE JANEIRO Bum Bum Firmeza Body Oil

SOL DE JANEIRO Bum Bum Firmeza Body Oil
SOL DE JANEIRO

Pros

  • Tropical beachy scent
  • Works on both wet and dry skin
  • Caffeine tightening complex
$52.00
Truly For Your Buns Bundle

For Your Buns bum care bundle by truly beauty products - body scrubs for women exfoliation polish and cellulite remover - Comes with Buns of Glowry body polish and skin tightening cream serum
Truly

Pros

  • Specifically formulated for the butt and thighs
  • Comes with serum and moisturizer combo
  • Fun fruity scent
$48.00
Palmer's Cocoa Butter Formula Skin Therapy Oil

Palmer's Cocoa Butter Formula Skin Therapy Moisturizing Body Oil for Scars & Stretch Marks, Deep Body Moisturizer for Dry, Damaged Skin or Uneven Skin Tone, Rosehip Oil with Vitamin E, 5.1 Ounces
Palmer's

Pros

  • #1 Bestseller
  • Infused with rosehip oil
  • Super affordable
$9.00
Evereden Nourishing Stretch Mark Cream

Evereden Nourishing Stretch Mark Cream 4.0 fl oz. | Clean and Unscented Pregnancy Skincare | Natural and Plant Based | Stretch Mark Prevention
Evereden

Pros

  • Unscented
  • Non-toxic clean formula
  • Lightweight and fast-absorbing
$49.00
Basq Intensive Treatment Stretch Mark Butter

Intensive Treatment Stretch Mark Butter 5.5 Ounce (Pack of 1)
Basq

Pros

  • Thick and creamy formula
  • Anti-itch
  • Clinically tested for allergies and sensitivity
$32.00
Palmer's Cocoa Butter Formula with Vitamin E + Q10 Firming Butter

Palmer's Cocoa Butter Formula with Vitamin E + Q10 Firming Butter Body Lotion, Postpartum Essentials Skin Care, Shea Butter, Collagen and Elastin, 10.6 Fl Oz
Palmer's

Pros

  • Firming formula
  • Glowing reviews
  • Very affordable
$7.00
Nécessaire The Body Oil

Nécessaire The Body Oil. 100% Organic + Cold-Pressed. Vitamins. Omegas. Minerals. Aged Skin. Dry Skin. Stretch Marks. Hypoallergenic. Dermatologist-Tested. Non-Comedogenic. Fragrance-Free. 100 ml / 3.4 fl oz
Nécessaire

Pros

  • 100% Organic and cold-pressed oil
  • Fast absorbing
  • Great for all ages
$40.00
Best Vitamin C Face Serums for Oily and Sensitive Skin Types

