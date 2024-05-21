Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

You may not think Meghan Markle and Brooke Shields have too much in common, but I’ve already drawn three parallels between the two. They’ve both been actresses. They’re both royalty — one being Hollywood royalty and the other being real-life royalty. And thirdly, their favorite pair of flats comes from comfortable footwear brand Rothy’s, which is now hosting its Friends and Family sale sitewide.

Rothy’s is offering 25% off not one, not two, but all of the chic and celebrity-approved shoes and bags on its site. All you have to do is use the code ROTHYS25 at checkout to see the discount. The sale only lasts through May 21 — so you’d better act fast if you want them!

Perfectly in line with the flats trend that’s been going viral, you’ll find everything from Markle’s favorite sleek black pair to the pair Shields was spotted in while braving the rain and walking through New York City. But the chic offerings go much further than that. You can also shop slip-on clogs, Mary Janes, loafers and so much more. To help you find your new favorite pair, we’ve lined up a few of our favorite picks below. Scoop up the savings!

The Casual Clog

These clogs look like a cute casual pair of shoes but feel as comfortable as a pair of slippers, made with a contoured footbed, arch support and a natural hemp-textured woven upper.

The Square Mary Jane

Ensure your foot will stay in place while walking with this square-toe Mary Jane that features a flexible strap on top.

The Ballet Flat

Perfect for nailing balletcore, these classic ballet flats feature a cute bow detail near the toes and a comfortable insole.

The Driver

Lovers of loafers are definitely going to want to check out this stylish and cozy pair that comes in several eye-catching colors such as tan herringbone, bright pink and camouflage.

The Point II

It’s no surprise that Markle’s favorite pair from the brand is a bestseller. It’s designed with a classic pointed toe, sculpted outsoles and the brand’s proprietary In Love Insole, which will make your feet feel like they’re walking on clouds all day long.

The Square Wrap

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Putting a twist on classic flats, these square flats feature a wraparound tie heel that helps to keep the foot comfortably in place.