17 Ballet Flats That Will Help You Get Ready for Spring 2024

If you’re not already aware, ballet flats are a big trend right now! Whether it’s supple leather editions or slinky slingback styles, the shoe silhouette is taking over TikTok, Instagram and sidewalks alike. With spring just around the corner, it’s the perfect time to get yourself a brand-new pair!

From edgy, fashion-forward variations to tried and true classics, ballet flats have grown into a category that offers plenty of versatility and creativity over the years. Nevertheless, we rounded up 17 ballet flat options that will help you get ready for spring — read on to see our picks!

1. Ferocious Energy: These round-toe ballet flats have a chic leopard that will add a jazzy pop to any ensemble — was $99, now just $69!

2. Shine Bright, Shine Far: This luxe flat has a metallic silver finish for an eye-catching element — was $150, now just $130!

3. Moto Babe: For those who prefer a more rugged and edgy feel, you’ll love these slingback pointy toe flats because they have bright silver grommets for a bit of flash — just $120!

4. Function and Fashion: The Calita flat is optimal for function and fashion, thanks to it’s added strap for security — just $118!

5. School Girl Element: These mary jane flats pair well with socks and frilly skirts — just $120!

6. ’60s Nostalgia: This slingback ballet flat feels like something you probably saw your grandmother wear in old family photos — just $130!

7. Commute Besties: Pack these flats into your purse for a comfy and easy change of shoes after a long day at the office — was $150, now just $75!

8. Fashion-Forward Diva: These crystal mesh ballet flats are perfect for formal and informal moments — just $275!

9. Glitter and Sparkle: If you want a pair of flats that do the talking for you, these these crystal-embellished flats will do just that — just $170!

10. Ballerina Vibes: Tap into your inner ballerina with these cute wrap ballet flats — just $98!

11. Closet Staple: These flats are minimal and have over 46,000 5-star reviews — just $24!

12. Chanel Vibes: This cap toe ballet flat has a Chanel feel to them — without the price tag — just $158!

13. Knitted Perfection: Get this knit ballet flat for a fun and kitschy twist — just $14!

14. Stylishly Square: Square toes are in and you’ll love these flats — just $120!

15. Everyday Essential: Isn’t this bow just the cutest? This ballet flat from The Drop is simple and sturdy — just $39!

16. Comfort First: If you need a comfortable pair of flats, then this pair of patent ballet flats with memory foam cushion insoles are right up your alley — just $27!

17. Pointed Refinement: These pointed-toe ballet flats work during office hours or after — was $36, now just $30!

