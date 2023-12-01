Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

It’s safe to say we’d trade closets with Hailey Bieber in a second. A millisecond. A nanosecond. But until we happen upon a genie in a bottle, it’s probably not going to happen — and unfortunately, we really can’t afford to duplicate her wardrobe for ourselves.

Luckily, Bieber’s quiet luxury vibes are easier to replicate than others. Lately, she’s been wearing a pair of suede ballet flats by The Row in a Mary Jane style. They’re $1,100…and sold out everywhere. Fortunately, we have numerous options for channeling her look!

Get the Trary Mary Jane Ballet Flats (originally $35) starting at just $28 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 1, 2023, but are subject to change.

First things first — if you’re truly looking to recreate Bieber’s looks, you’ll want to pair your Mary Janes with some white ankle socks. This Hanes pack will do the trick!

We chose these Trary flats as our top pick for channeling Bieber for numerous reasons. First, they have a microsuede shell, so you can get that same suede look for less. They also have a minimal strap like Bieber’s and a super comfy yoga mat/foam insole. They’re flexible too!

Love this look but can’t find your size? Prefer a slightly different style or material? No problem. You can see other similar ballet flats below!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Shop other similar ballet flats we love:

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!