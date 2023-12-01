Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
It’s safe to say we’d trade closets with Hailey Bieber in a second. A millisecond. A nanosecond. But until we happen upon a genie in a bottle, it’s probably not going to happen — and unfortunately, we really can’t afford to duplicate her wardrobe for ourselves.
Luckily, Bieber’s quiet luxury vibes are easier to replicate than others. Lately, she’s been wearing a pair of suede ballet flats by The Row in a Mary Jane style. They’re $1,100…and sold out everywhere. Fortunately, we have numerous options for channeling her look!
Get the Trary Mary Jane Ballet Flats (originally $35) starting at just $28 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 1, 2023, but are subject to change.
First things first — if you’re truly looking to recreate Bieber’s looks, you’ll want to pair your Mary Janes with some white ankle socks. This Hanes pack will do the trick!
We chose these Trary flats as our top pick for channeling Bieber for numerous reasons. First, they have a microsuede shell, so you can get that same suede look for less. They also have a minimal strap like Bieber’s and a super comfy yoga mat/foam insole. They’re flexible too!
Love this look but can’t find your size? Prefer a slightly different style or material? No problem. You can see other similar ballet flats below!
